News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. April 17, 2020: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Latin America continues to increase with the region reaching almost 75,000 Thursday.

The exact number of cases based on a News Americas tally was at 74,771 while the number of deaths is now at 3,403.

As of last night, Brazil remains the epicenter of the virus in the region with nearly 30,000 confirmed cases or 29,165 to be exact. The country added 555 new cases Thursday as the number of the dead rose to 1,764.

The continued uptick came as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro fired Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta on Thursday. Mandetta made the disclosure on Twitter. The two had clashed for weeks about how to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Reuters News.

Oncologist Nelson Teich will be appointed to replace Mandetta, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Peru, meanwhile, still has the second highest number of cases in the region with 11,475 but its death toll is lower at 254.

Chile has the third largest number of cases in the region with 8,273 cases but the number of dead is at 94.

Here’s where the other countries in Latin America stack up:

Ecuador – 7,858 cases and 388 deaths

Mexico – 5,847 cases and 448 deaths

Panama – 3,751 cases and 103 deaths

Colombia – 3,105 cases and 131 deaths

Argentina – 2,571 cases and 115 deaths

Costa Rica – 626 cases and 4 deaths

Uruguay – 493 cases and 9 deaths

Honduras – 426 cases and 35 deaths

Bolivia – 441 cases and 29 deaths

Venezuela – 197 cases and 9 deaths

Guatemala – 196 cases and 5 deaths

Paraguay – 174 cases and 8 deaths

El Salvador – 164 cases and 6 deaths

Nicaragua – 9 cases and 1 death.