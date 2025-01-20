News Americas, NASSAU, Bahamas, Mon. Jan. 20, 2025: Award-winning Bahamas-roots rocker Lenny Kravitz, through his Let Love Rule Foundation, successfully brought the 8th annual GLO Good dental mission to Eleuthera, Bahamas, on Saturday.

Lenny Kravitz seen at left in a TikTok video from the Jan. 18, 2025 event. (Tiktok screengrab/Lenny Kravitz)

In collaboration with JBL NYC and Twice, Kravitz’s foundation provided free dental care to dozens of adults and children in Gregory Town, Eleuthera. A dedicated team of volunteers set up the clinic, offering vital dental and primary medical services to the community.

In an Instagram video, Kravitz – who spends alot of his time in the Bahamas and owns a custom Airstream trailer on the island – was seen warmly greeting attendees and offering personal support, even holding the hands of a woman and at the bedside of a child as they received dental care.

Watch the video here: TikTok.

According to the GLO Good website, the mission’s goal is to “bring healthy smiles and restore confidence and health to hundreds of adults and children in need.” The organization also highlights its commitment to transparency, stating that “every dollar we raise goes directly towards providing care, with zero administrative expense.”

Kravitz and the GLO Good Foundation have long been dedicated to delivering free dental and medical care to underserved communities worldwide, further solidifying their impact in Eleuthera and beyond.