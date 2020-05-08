News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, May. 8, 2020: The US’ Farm Bill of 2018 introduced hemp in a new light to several users across the globe.

The bill not only enabled the commercialization of the plant but also exposed users to the many benefits possible from utilizing this incredible ingredient to improve overall health.

Hemp belongs to the cannabis family and contains low concentrations of THC. It enables users to enjoy the benefits of cannabis without the psychoactive effects.

Almost every part of the hemp plant brims with nutrients and chemicals such as the cannabinoid CBD that can treat several ailments. Hemp seeds can add incredible flavors and unmatchable health benefits to your body.

It is a rich source of nutrition for a vegan diet that can guide you on a path to good health and wellness. Here are seven benefits of including hemp seeds in your regular diet.

1. Alleviates the risk of developing Heart Conditions

Hemp seeds are the most potent vegan source of omega fatty acids, which are critical for a healthy heart.

Several studies indicate the relationship between alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and docosahexaenoic omega acids (DHA) and reducing the risk of developing heart conditions.

The presence of omega fatty acids can influence overall heart health. It can reduce the triglyceride levels in the body along with elevating good cholesterol to ensure you stay in good health.

It also balances platelet aggregation that reduces the risk of developing conditions that may restrict blood flow to the heart and increase pressure in the arteries.

The fatty acids elevate the metabolic efficiency of the body and reduce inflammation in several regions of the heart to reduce the risk of developing chronic heart conditions.

Although there are various plant sources of omega acids, hemp is a dominant ingredient for two reasons.

One, because it contains both omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which are essential fatty acids, and two because it can enable the production of EPA and DHA within the body.

ALA is dominantly available in vegetarian sources such as walnuts, canola, flaxseeds, soybean, but EPA and DHA are only present in marine life such as fatty fish.

EPA and DHA are non-essential fatty acids that could convert within your body in the presence of magnesium. Hemp seeds are a rich source of magnesium that can provide the complete profile of omega acids to elevate your heart health.

2. Reduces Stress and improves Quality of sleep

Stress has become an inevitable part of our lifestyle today. It has started to influence both physical and mental wellness that could have an impact on the overall health of an individual.

Some of the most common problems arising from chronic stress are greying of hair, loss of sleep, reduced appetite, depression, premature aging, increased risk of developing heart conditions, overeating, etc.

There are several ways to counter stress using simple steps in our daily life, and one such efficient way is to switch to a hemp seed rich diet.

Hemp seeds are superfoods that contain a potent profile of micronutrients that enable to counter the symptoms of stress disorders in individuals.

It aids in reducing the impact of stress on users by exposing them to all the necessary nutrients required by the body to stay healthy.

Hemp seeds are rich sources of iron, calcium, magnesium, zinc, arginine, glutamine, vitamin E, and B. Each of these nutrients helps in improving your metabolism and functioning of various organs to achieve proper balance in the body.

Hemp seeds are also particularly rich in magnesium, which aids in getting good sleep. Consuming hemp seeds help with insomnia and reducing stress-related sleep disorders that could influence nutrition availability and recovery of the body.

The mineral relaxes muscles and calms the body to feel at ease to slip into a good sleep easily. A spoon full of hemp seeds before going to bed can improve the quality of sleep and ensure you get optimum rest.

3. Improves Skin Health and treats Skin condition

When it comes to beneficial ingredients for your skin, hemp seeds are truly a miracle in disguise that can give you fabulous glow and extraordinary texture effortlessly.

The presence of omega fatty acids and vitamin E in the seeds is the reason behind its powerful nourishing capabilities. The nutrients can add glow to your skin and improve the texture.

It can also reduce the effect of environmental pollutants and other factors that damage the skin, such as dirt, UV rays, ensuring it looks and feels beautiful.

One of the most important benefits of hemp seeds to your skin is its effectiveness in curing skin disorders. The presence of gamma-linolenic acid or GLA along with omega 3 and omega 6 affects the immune system response through inflammation.

Hemp seeds contain these omega acids in the right proportion that is responsible for improving symptoms in people suffering from skin disorders such as eczema. It clears out the dry skin patches and treats and moisturizes the area along with reducing local inflammation.

It also creates a barrier on the skin that reduces moisture or water loss, thus reducing the intensity of problems such as psoriasis.

Also, the presence of vitamin E brings antioxidants for your skin to look flawless and beautiful all day.

Consuming hemp seeds can help restore the oil levels on the skin and reduce the effect of aging, such as the appearance of wrinkles, pigmentation, dark circles, fine lines.

Hemp seed oil from rich varieties can benefit the skin such as from skunk, mostly Sativa, and are a hit for years for delivering superior health benefits. It can also assist in treating skin conditions such as acne.

4. Aids in weight loss

With so many diet trends gaining popularity across the globe for weight loss, it is almost a challenge of its own to pick the right one that can work for you.

Each of these trends aims to bring balance to the nutrient levels and eliminate excess fat and cholesterol to get you to your ideal weight. Increasing your fiber intake has shown to aid weight loss, and hemp seeds can be a great ingredient in your diet to do so.

Hemp seeds are a rich source of fiber that can improve the efficiency of digestion. The presence of both soluble and insoluble fiber in the seeds helps in keeping belly fat in check.

The soluble fiber favors diversity in gut microbes that are capable of digesting soluble nutrients.

This process produces small-chain fatty acids that reduce the risk of developing belly fat.

Also, the soluble fibers of hemp seeds enable individuals to feel full for longer and keeps the hunger pangs in check. It ensures that you do not snack between meals and reduces the chance of overeating and consuming junk foods.

As your calorie intake reduces, the fat available for burning is also limited, and it is possible to achieve good results from your workout. A spoonful of hemp seeds after your workouts can keep you healthy and full.

Hemp seeds can also improve gut health and enable efficient removal of waste from the body through insoluble fibers that reduce unnecessary toxin deposits.

5. Curbs PMS and Menopause symptoms

The constant fluctuations in hormones before menstrual cycles and during the menopause phase have an intense effect on both your physical and mental health.

From influencing weight gain to triggering depression, menopause can have an intense effect on an individual.

Similarly, the time before your menstrual cycles could take you through a seesaw of emotions and feelings and could be quite stressful.

Do not forget the pain and cramps that take away all the energy and enthusiasm you have.

Hemp seeds could be the best ingredient for your diet during such times as it could ease symptoms and bring comfort.

The presence of GLA in hemp seeds helps reduce several symptoms of PMS. These include pain, mood swings, bloating, and inflammation.

Research from the Journal of Reproductive Health suggests that the presence of essential fatty acids, such as omega-3 and omega-6, can reduce premenstrual symptoms.

The conclusion arrives from exposing women to two grams of essential fatty acids everyday for over six months.

Another study shows that GLA could be effective to curb symptoms such as depression, irritability, breast tenderness, pain, associated with PMS, even among women who failed to show improvement post-PMS therapies.

The effects of hemp seed to curb several PMS symptoms also extends to women going through menopause.

The sharp fall in hormones, combined with sensitivity to prolactin, can have intense effects on the body, including causing inflammation, hot flashes, depression.

GLA from hemp seeds counters the actions of prolactin and also reduces inflammation to aid women to cherish good health and wellness during this period.

6.Reduces Inflammation

Inflammation associated with several conditions such as arthritis can be difficult to counter.

Although prescription medication may aid in the process, hemp seeds can be a potent and beneficial ingredient to treat inflammation, and the pain related to such conditions.

GLA or gamma-linolenic acid from hemp seeds aids in reducing the severity of inflammation in tissue, muscles, and joints, and reduces discomfort in patients suffering from chronic pain conditions.

Hemp seeds also contain antioxidant properties that are beneficial to treat muscle cramps and discomfort among users.

Studies indicate that hemp seeds interact with the endocannabinoid system to influence stimuli to triggers and reduce the response of inflammation during such conditions.

7. Supplements your Workout with Protein

If you are a fitness enthusiast or bodybuilder, you can relate to the typical protein requirements of your body to complement your workout.

Protein is a key ingredient to muscle building, and consuming protein-rich ingredients is important to achieve the best benefits from your workouts.

While most natural sources of protein are not vegetarian, hemp seeds contain enough protein to eliminate the need to rely on supplement powders or capsules.

Hemp seeds are a powerhouse carrying about 25% of their overall calorie in the form of protein.

This plant-based protein-rich ingredient can provide almost 11 grams of protein in 2-3 tablespoons, which is comparable to the levels delivered by meat, such as beef and lamb.

Hemp seeds contain easily digestible protein along with a rich profile of amino acids such as methionine and cysteine that influence good health and overall wellness.

Hemp seeds add nutty flavors and significant health benefits as a part of your diet. You can add hemp to any meal such as cereal, pancakes, milkshakes, juices, salads to enrich your diet with a full profile of nutrients.