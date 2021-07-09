Marijuana News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 9, 2021: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, July 9, 2021 in 60 seconds:

Rapper Lil Baby has reportedly been arrested by police in Paris for weed possession. He was reportedly among three people arrested for a marijuana-related charge. Twenty grams of weed were allegedly discovered. The Paris Police Dept. is currently investigating the incident. Lil Baby is in Paris for Fashion Week.

Jay’s Z’s weed company just closed a deal worth $11.5 million to acquire Calma West Hollywood. The company shelled out $8.5 million in cash and $3.0 million in shares of his business to Calma’s founders. The strategic acquisition of the 3,250 square foot dispensary gives The Parent Company control of one of only ten stores in the West Hollywood area that is licensed for both delivery and storefront retail.

A coalition of congressional lawmakers have asked President Joe Biden to reopen certain deportation cases involving marijuana. Rep. Mondaire Jones led the letter, which was signed by 30 members of the Congressional Black Caucus. It emphasizes that deportations disproportionately impact people of color and implores the president to use his authority to create a process through which these cases can be reevaluated and reversed.

The U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team says it “fully agrees” that international rules regarding marijuana should be reevaluated but that it had to leave Sha’Carri Richardson off of the team for the Olympics in the interest of fairness.

Tilray, the Canadian weed giant, marked a milestone in Germany this week, harvesting the country’s first medical cannabis crop.

Marijuana activists, the Fourth of July Hemp Coalition, staged another annual demonstration in front of the US White House on Independence Day on July 4th in Washington, DC. calling for an end to marijuana prohibition which the group said dates back to more than 50 years ago during the Nixon Administration.

Switzerland held its Joint Roll Contest in Bern, on July 4th. Each competitor received two grams of legal weed, filters, papers and a grinder. The finished joint had to weigh in at least one gram and must be closed on top, have no holes and if shaken, the filter must not fall out, under time penalty. The winner was invited at next year’s Swiss Championships.

And Three cannabis stocks to look for this week are: Ayr Wellness (OTC:AYRW.F), Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF and Jushi Holdings (OTC:JUSHF).