Marijuana News Now

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Nov. 6, 2020: Here are the marijuana headlines making news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020:

Goop CEO and founder Gwyneth Paltrow is the latest Hollywood celebrity investing in the cannabis industry. The actress-turned-wellness guru just announced she’s backing Cann, an cannabis-infused beverage maker.

Four US states have now legalized marijuana for both recreational and medical use. A majority of New Jersey and Arizona residents voted yes on ballot measures to make recreational marijuana legal. Voters in South Dakota approved marijuana for medical use. Mississippi voters approved an initiative to establish a medical marijuana program for patients with debilitating conditions.

Courtney Betty, CEO of Timeless Herbal Care, says Jamaica’s regulated cannabis sector still faces a daunting obstacle in banking but the U.S. election might present a ray of light for the industry.

Oregon has become the first state to legalize the active ingredient in so-called magic mushrooms while in the District of Columbia, voters elected to decriminalize the use of magic mushrooms and other psychedelic substances with the passage of Initiative 81.

New hemp regulations proposed in New York would ban the sale of CBD flower while requiring licensing for all segments of the supply chain regulated by the health and agriculture departments.

The first finished, registered cannabis medicine became available to patients in Peruvian pharmacies this week. The product, Epifractan, is manufactured in Uruguay by Ramm Pharma and imported into Peru by Cann Farm.

CBD lube can unlock a new dimension of your sex life says experts. among the top brands are GoLove CB and D and Foria Intimacy Natural Lubricant.

And three cannabis stocks to look for this week are: Curaleaf Hldgs Inc., CURLF, Medmen Enterprises, MMNWF and Medical Marijuana, MJNA.