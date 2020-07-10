Marijuana News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, FRI. July 10, 2020: Here are the marijuana headlines making news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Friday July 10, 2020:

Legalizing marijuana is not among the recommendations made to presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by a criminal justice task force his campaign created in partnership with former 2020 primary rival Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Researchers from the University of Nebraska and the Texas Biomedical Research Institute say that several cannabinoids in the cannabis plant have anti-inflammatory properties to help fight coronavirus, including CBD.

Jamaica is preparing to lower entry barriers to the medical cannabis industry for small and subsistence farmers. A proposed new permit would cut fees for those farmers and allow for variations to strict infrastructure and security requirements.

US House of Representatives Spending bills Includes Marijuana Protections For States, Banks And Universities.

Insurance Premiums for Cannabis Executives are on the rise as Lawsuits Rise in the sector.

Mexican authorities plan to finalize medical cannabis regulations in the next two months. The General Health Law of Mexico, amended in mid-2017, authorized cannabis for medical use – including products high in THC.

This Latina from Puerto rico is the founder of Latinas Cannapreneurs, one of a few minority owners of canna businesses. She is Frances González.

Leafly has released some of the best weed strains for 2020. They include Runtz, Lava Cake and Original Glue (aka GG#4).

And three marijuana stocks to look for this week are: Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB), Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MMEDF) and Nextech Ar Solutions Corp, NEXCF.