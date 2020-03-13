News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, FRI. Mar. 13, 2020: Here are the marijuana headlines making news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for March 13, 2020:

What A Drag! COVID-19 is now impacting cannabis events globally with South by Southwest, CannaTech the Investor Intelligence Symposium in New York City and the European Cannabis Symposium in Copenhagen all cancelling.

Niambe McIntosh, the daughter of late Jamaican reggae musician and activist Peter Tosh, was among the first customers of Boston’s first recreational cannabis store, Pure Oasis, which opened its door on Monday, March 9, 2020.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has started its long-awaited cannabis cultivation amnesty program. The program will allow individuals, who would otherwise face convictions for the illegal cultivation of cannabis under current law, to “surrender their crop or harvest upon the issuance of a traditional cultivation license.”

The University of the West Indies has developed a Medicinal Cannabis Master Rounds course, which is to be offered from March 12 to 15 at the Sagicor Cave Hill School of Business and Management for nurses, physicians and pharmacists.

Possession of small amounts of marijuana will no longer be punishable by jail time in Virginia under decriminalization legislation lawmakers sent to Gov. Ralph Northam on Sunday.

Germany is looking for a distributor to service the government’s cannabis agency. The winning company will be responsible for shipping all domestically produced medical cannabis flower to pharmacies.

As COVID-19 rages, many are asking if CDB can help? Anna Symonds, director of East Fork Cultivars’ CBD Certified program says full spectrum CBD has been found to act as an immune system modulator. so it can help.

And three marijuana stocks to consider this week are: Canopy Growth (CGC), Aurora Cannabis (ACB) and Tilray.