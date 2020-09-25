Marijuana News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 25, 2020: Here are the marijuana headlines making news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Friday Sept. 25, 2020:

Two Caribbean owned companies have teamed up to boost funding in the marijuana sector. See more here.

A 29-year-old Caymanian man was arrested after Customs and Border Control officers discovered ganja hidden in shipment of canned soups earlier this month.

MediPharm Labs has entered the Brazil market, Latin America’s Largest Medical Cannabis Market in Partnership with XLR8 Brazil.

Grenada’s government this week said that it will stage public consultations as part of the efforts to determine the changes needed to the national laws and international treaties regarding the decriminalization of marijuana.

Australia’s market for medical cannabis is expected to triple this year to about AU$95 million ($70 million) in product sales, according to a new report published by FreshLeaf Analytics.

Four years after voting to legalize medical cannabis, infused edible products are now finally available in Florida dispensaries.

Looking for a good brand of sleep gummies? Try 9lb Hammer, Granddaddy Purple, or pretty much any strain in the Kush family.

And three cannabis stocks to look for this week are: GW Pharmaceuticals: GWPRF, TILT Holdings, TLLTF and and Vireo Health International Inc., VREOF.