Caribbean Travel News Round-Up

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 25, 2020: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news for Sept. 25, 2020:

Canada is advising against non-essential travel to both Martinique and Guadeloupe.

The CDC has given the green light for travel to Bonaire, Anguilla, Dominica, the Cayman Islands, Grenada, Saba Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Sint Eustatius and Saint Barths.

The Dominican Republic past 110,000 cases of COVID-19 this week as it hosted the Corales Punta Cana Resort & Club Championship in Punta Cana.

The USVI is open again to tourists as of September 19th but all travelers must apply for entry through the USVI Travel Screening Portal within five days of traveling and submit results of a COVID-19 test.

Grenada, Montserrat and Anguilla remain the only COVID-19 Free islands in the Caribbean.

Jamaica, The Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago And guyana continue to see high daily upticks in new covid-19 cases.

The BVI will reopen its borders to international tourists on December 1st.

And Singer Lenny Kravitz is making headlines after saying his facial exfoliant is the soft sand from the beach in front his Bahamas home on the island of Eleuthera.