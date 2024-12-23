News Americas, New York, NY, December 23, 2024: News Americas, New York, NY, December 23, 2024: The House Ethics Committee has released a bombshell report detailing allegations of misconduct by former Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, including revelations about a controversial 2018 trip to the Bahamas. The 42-page report accuses Gaetz of violating House Rules and engaging in potentially criminal activities at the state level, including prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, and accepting impermissible gifts.

FLASHBACK – Matt Gaetz attending a House Armed Services Subcommittee on Cyber, Information Technologies and Innovation hearing about artificial intelligence on Capitol Hill July 18, 2023 in Washington, DC. The hearing focused on barriers that prevent the Department of Defense from adopting and deploying A.I. effectively and the risks from adversarial A.I. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The investigation highlights the September 2018 Bahamas trip, where Gaetz reportedly traveled with at least five young women, flying separately from the group on a commercial flight while others used private planes. Gaetz was joined by GOP allies Halsey Beshears, a former state legislator, and Jason Pirozzolo, a hand surgeon and Republican fundraiser for Governor Ron DeSantis.

The report alleges that Gaetz engaged in sexual activity with multiple women during the trip and was under the influence of drugs such as cocaine, marijuana, and ecstasy. Testimony from a woman in the group described the trip as payment for sex, and the committee claims it found “ample evidence” that Gaetz used a pseudonymous email account from his House office to arrange for the purchase of marijuana. The report says that Gaetz used illegal drugs — including cocaine and Ecstasy — on multiple occasions between 2017 and 2019. It also says that he accepted gifts of transportation and lodging, in excess of dollar limits on what members of Congress are allowed to accept, as part of a trip he took to the Bahamas where he had sex with women whom he paid.

The committee also accuses Gaetz of using his congressional office to expedite a passport for a woman he was in a sexual relationship with, with his chief of staff falsely claiming the woman was a constituent.

On Monday, Gaetz attempted to block the release of the report by filing a temporary restraining order, arguing that the committee had no jurisdiction over him as a former member and alleging violations of due process. “The Committee’s apparent intention to release its report after explicitly acknowledging it lacks jurisdiction… represents an unprecedented overreach,” Gaetz’s lawyers argued.

Despite his efforts, the report was made public. In a series of posts on X, Gaetz denied paying for sex or engaging in illegal activities. He pointed out that a previous Justice Department investigation into similar allegations concluded with no charges.

“I NEVER had sexual contact with someone under 18. Any claim that I have would be destroyed in court — which is why no such claim was ever made in court,” Gaetz stated on X. Reflecting on his past, he admitted to partying and womanizing but insisted, “I live a different life now.”

House Ethics Committee Chair Michael Guest, R-Miss., confirmed the findings but noted he did not vote to release the report. The investigation and its revelations mark a significant chapter in Gaetz’s tumultuous political career, casting a shadow over his recent nomination by President-elect Donald Trump for U.S. attorney general, a role he later withdrew from amid mounting scrutiny.