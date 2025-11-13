News Americas, New York, Thurs. Nov. 13, 2025: Reggae fusion superstar Maxi Priest has stepped forward in a major way to support Jamaica following the devastation of Hurricane Melissa, announcing a partnership with Intercept Music and The Bob and Rita Marley Foundation Relief Fund to mobilize urgent aid for affected communities.

Singer Maxi Priest is among those helping raise funds for Jamaicans devastated by Hurricane Melissa.

The initiative comes just as Maxi Priest celebrates the release of his comeback single, “Feel So Alive” featuring dancehall megastar Sean Paul – and now he’s channeling that energy into helping his homeland rebuild.

Supporting Sean Paul’s Matching Challenge

Sean Paul has pledged to match every dollar donated to his foundation – up to US$100,000 – in partnership with Food For The Poor Jamaica. Maxi Priest and Intercept Music have now joined that effort, helping expand fundraising through a dedicated GoFundMe campaign via the Marley Foundation.

Intercept Music has made its own financial contribution, while Maxi Priest recorded a heartfelt video appeal urging global fans to unite for Jamaica’s recovery.

“Jamaica has always gifted the world music – love, unity, and hope,” Maxi said. “But right now, our island needs us. Hurricane Melissa has left so many struggling. Music and unity can rebuild. Let’s make Jamaica ‘Feel So Alive’ again.”

Corporate, Creative & Diaspora Support Grows

Maxi Priest’s label distributor Intercept Music praised the collaboration. “Jamaica has given the world so much through music, food, and culture,” said Intercept founder Ralph Tashjian. “Joining Maxi Priest, Sean Paul, and the Marley Foundation to support recovery is an honor.”

Beyond the GoFundMe partnership, Maxi Priest has been actively mobilizing relief across multiple fronts:

Partnered with Tropical Sun (UK) to send essential goods – including canned foods and rice – directly to Jamaica.

to send essential goods – including canned foods and rice – directly to Jamaica. Co-led a BritCham Guyana fundraising auction with chairman Faizal Khan at Chelsea FC’s Stamford Bridge, raising over US$27,000.

with chairman Faizal Khan at Chelsea FC’s Stamford Bridge, raising over US$27,000. Chartered a plane loaded with relief supplies, in collaboration with other charities.

loaded with relief supplies, in collaboration with other charities. Encouraged global fans and diaspora communities to join the Marley Foundation’s official relief campaign.

A Call to Action

Maxi Priest is urging fans worldwide – and especially lovers of reggae – to contribute to the official relief fund.

Donate to The Bob and Rita Marley Foundation Relief Fund: 👉 https://gofund.me/4c619748f

