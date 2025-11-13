News Americas, TORONTO, Canada, Thurs. Nov. 13, 2025: Toronto will come alive with powerful music and even more powerful purpose this Friday as fast-rising Canadian-Jamaican artist King Cruff brings his “Bantu Knot Butu” Tour to Adelaide Hall. All ticket proceeds from the Toronto Concert will be donated to Hurricane Melissa relief efforts in partnership with The Bob Marley Foundation and The Rita Marley Foundation.

The Toronto stop on November 14th will feature a rare and star-studded Marley family moment, with Skip Marley and Soul-Rebel Marley joining King Cruff on stage as special guests. Jamaican-Canadian reggae songstress Naomi Cowan will also perform, ensuring an unforgettable night of talent rooted in Caribbean culture and global impact.

KING CRUFF

A Concert With A Mission

King Cruff, whose real name is Solomon Marley-Spence, says the outpouring of support since announcing the partnership with his grandparents’ foundations has been overwhelming.

“Jamaica has had such a massive influence not just on me, but on culture worldwide. It’s only right that we pay it forward any way we can,” Cruff shared.

The Bob and Rita Marley Foundation teams are already on the ground in Jamaica, providing food, clean water, hygiene kits, and emergency supplies to communities devastated by Hurricane Melissa. Funds raised from the Toronto show will directly support these ongoing relief efforts through the official Bob and Rita Marley Foundation Relief Fund.

King Cruff Drops New Single “6 MILLY”

The charity concert comes just as King Cruff releases his newest single “6 MILLY,” produced by The Boy Kam (Drake, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj). The track blends Toronto’s dancehall influence with the artist’s signature poetic grit.

“I wanted to take a stab at proper yearning music while keeping the badman energy,” Cruff explained. “It’s ‘Shotta In Love’ vibes.”

The single follows his summer hit “BUNCH,” recently highlighted by Billboard in its Reggae/Dancehall Fresh Picks. After a breakout year – including a JUNO nomination, festival stages, and touring with Stephen and Damian Marley – King Cruff is now stepping into his first-ever headlining tour.

Bantu Knot Butu Tour Dates

Nov. 14 – Toronto, ON – Adelaide Hall

Nov. 28 – Québec City, QC – District Saint-Joseph

Fans can join King Cruff’s mailing list for concert updates, new music, and exclusive merch drops.

A Night Of Music, Unity & One Love In Action

With the Marley family lending their voices and global supporters rallying behind Jamaica, Friday’s Toronto concert promises to be a celebration of culture, community, and collective healing.

As King Cruff says, this moment is about more than music: “United by #OneLoveInAction, we’re standing strong with the people of Jamaica.”

