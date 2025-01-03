News Americas, New York, NY, January 3, 2025: Caribbean-born actress Murielle Hilaire is set to make waves as she joins the cast of the popular daytime soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful. Hilaire, originally from the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, will take on the intriguing role of Daphne Rose, a character poised to shake things up in the storyline.

Caribbean born actress Murielle Hilaire attends the Los Angeles Italia Film Festival on March 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

Hilaire’s debut episode airs on Tuesday, January 7th, and fans can expect a slow but captivating introduction. “They take their time with her introduction, and it’s a really fresh character that’s bringing something dynamic,” Annika Noelle, who plays Hope Logan on the show, told TV Insider.

Known as a bilingual French actress, Hilaire’s acting résumé includes roles in the films There’s Something In The Trunk and The Ritual Killer. She has also made her mark in television, starring in the French series Baie des Flamboyants and Coeur Océan. Additionally, she crossed over to international audiences with appearances in the BBC’s Agatha Christie miniseries and the hit show Death in Paradise.

Off-screen, Hilaire, 35, is just as dynamic. She is skilled in martial arts, further showcasing her versatility and dedication to her craft.

With her extensive acting background and undeniable talent, Hilaire’s addition to The Bold and the Beautiful promises to deliver an exciting new chapter for fans of the long-running soap opera.