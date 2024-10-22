News Americas, New York, NY, October 22, 2024: As winter approaches, several airlines are enhancing their Caribbean routes, making it easier to escape the cold and enjoy an island getaway. JetBlue, Delta, interCaribbean Airways, and Caribbean Airlines are all introducing new flights that promise to boost connectivity and cater to rising demand for travel to the region.

JetBlue’s New Routes to St. Vincent and Bonaire

JetBlue is set to offer direct flights to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines from New York’s JFK Airport for the first time this fall, along with new service to Bonaire in the Netherlands, starting in November. David Jehn, vice president of network planning at JetBlue, highlighted the airline’s focus on “serving underserved routes” and enhancing access to top leisure destinations. On Wednesdays and Sundays, there is a round-trip service to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. With this new route, JetBlue becomes the first American airline to operate from JFK to St. Vincent. Starting on Nov. 5, there will be Tuesday and Saturday flights to Bonaire.

American Airlines Expands Service to Martinique

American Airlines has increased its service to Martinique, flying three times a week between Miami and the French Caribbean island. Known for its rich culture, rum production, and eco-tourism attractions, Martinique is gaining popularity as one of the Caribbean’s hidden gems. Flights now operate between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Martinique on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, making it more convenient for travelers to explore the island.

Delta Reinstates Flights to Barbados

Delta Air Lines is reinstating its seasonal service to Bridgetown, Barbados. Starting November 23, Delta will offer daily flights from Atlanta, followed by weekly flights from New York’s JFK Airport on December 21. These routes, operating through April 2025, will cater to the winter vacation crowd and boost tourism to Barbados, a destination celebrated for its stunning beaches and vibrant culture.

interCaribbean Airways Connects Grenada and Guyana

interCaribbean Airways is launching a new non-stop flight between Grenada and Georgetown, Guyana, beginning December 1, 2024. Operating twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays, this service will significantly improve regional connectivity between the Eastern Caribbean and South America. “We’re bridging cultures, fostering trade, and opening new possibilities for tourism and business,” said interCaribbean CEO Trevor Sadler.

Caribbean Airlines Links Suriname and Guyana

Starting November 3, 2024, Caribbean Airlines will introduce a twice-weekly service between Suriname and Guyana. The route, operating on Fridays and Sundays, will use ATR 72-600 aircraft and focus on improving regional connectivity. “This new service is an important step in our continued growth and dedication to serving the region,” said Caribbean Airlines CEO Garvin Medera.

These new flights will offer more travel options for those seeking to explore the Caribbean’s natural beauty, culture, and thriving tourism scene.