The Caribbean music scene is heating up with exciting new releases this week, featuring a debut from reggae royalty Soul-Rebel Marley, a powerful reggae cover from Groundation and Clive Hunt, and a smooth lovers' rock remix from Hezron.

Soul-Rebel Marley Honors His Grandfather’s Legacy with “Loving Jah”

Emerging reggae artist Soul-Rebel Marley continues his family’s musical legacy with the release of his debut single, “Loving Jah,” out today on all digital platforms. The track is released under his own Tek Time Productions in partnership with the legendary Tuff Gong International label, founded by his grandfather, Bob Marley.

Inspired by Bob Marley’s 1980 classic “Forever Loving Jah,” Soul-Rebel’s modern take fuses reggae with elements of dancehall and hip-hop. The song was born in the studio during a session with his Grammy-winning brother Skip Marley, with its opening line—“Hail up the King of Kings / We forever loving Jah”—first recorded as a voice note. The final production features ethereal vocal layers, including contributions from his Grammy-winning mother, Cedella Marley.

Accompanying the release is an official lyric video showcasing Soul-Rebel’s image over Ethiopia’s historic Rock-Hewn Churches of Lalibela

📺 Watch the Official Lyric Video Here

Groundation and Clive Hunt Deliver a Reggae Twist on The Police’s ‘Spirits In The Material World’

Renowned reggae band Groundation has teamed up with legendary Jamaican producer Clive Hunt to release a reggae cover of The Police’s hit song “Spirits In The Material World.”

This release marks the third single from an upcoming album curated by Clive Hunt, reimagining some of Sting and The Police’s most iconic tracks. The project boasts collaborations with reggae heavyweights like Steel Pulse, Maxi Priest, Third World, J Boog, The Skatalites, Big Youth, and Kumar.

🎶 Stream “Spirits In The Material World” Here: Listen Now

Hezron Drops Lovers’ Rock Remix “Blame It on the Wine”

Jamaican reggae crooner Hezron is back with a smooth lovers’ rock remix of his song “Blame It on the Wine,” produced by Tad’s International Record.

Originally released on his 2022 album “Man On A Mission” with an R&B/dancehall feel, Hezron reimagines the track with a classic reggae groove. The remix features an all-star band, including Kirk Bennett (drums), Mitchum “Khan” Chin (guitar), Donald “Danny Bassie” Dennis (bass), Carol “Bowie” McLaughlin (keyboards), Dean Fraser (saxophone), and Rohan Dwyer (synth & production).New Caribbean Music Releases This Week: Soul-Rebel Marley, Groundation, and Hezron Drop Fresh Tracks.

Stay tuned for more fresh sounds from the Caribbean! 🎶🔥

