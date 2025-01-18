News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Sat. Jan. 18, 2025: As Carnival season approaches, the Caribbean music scene is buzzing with fresh soca releases that promise to set the tone for the festivities. Soca artists from across the region are dropping high-energy tracks to fuel the celebrations, blending traditional rhythms with modern influences.

Here are you you should know:

1: Machel Montano

The legendary King of Soca has released a new song titled “Pardy”

Listen here

2: Trinidad star Nailah Blackman has teamed up with Jamaican American singer Nigy Boy as well as Jonny Blaze to release ‘Hold On.’

See the official video here

3: Adam O has dropped a new inspirational single in ‘Socamazing.’

Listen HERE

4: V’ghn has dropped ‘Work It Out.’

Listen Here