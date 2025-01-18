Stop Playing Sports With Sports: Reinvesting In Caribbean Advancement

By Dr. Isaac Newton

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Sat. Jan. 18, 2025: The Caribbean’s story is one of rhythm, resilience, and brilliance. Yet, in the symphony of national priorities, sports often plays second fiddle to education, healthcare, and carnival culture. This imbalance is short-sighted, neglecting sports as a vital engine of economic growth, social unity, and personal transformation.

St Lucia’s Julien Alfred celebrates after winning the women’s 100m final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 3, 2024. (Photo by Martin BERNETTI / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images)

Take the numbers: in 2022, the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) injected over $200 million into regional economies. Guyana alone saw an economic impact of over $101 million in 2023, proving that sports not only entertains but also drives tourism, creates jobs, and amplifies international visibility.

Sports is more than dollars and cents—it is a force for unity. In Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda and St. Kitts and Nevis, structured youth programs have curbed crime, offering young people a positive path and building stronger communities. It’s also a health prescription: with diabetes and hypertension rampant across the Caribbean, active lifestyles driven by sports reduce healthcare costs and increase productivity.

Educationally, sports teaches lessons no classroom can match—discipline, teamwork, and leadership. Programs in St. Lucia, for instance, have empowered at-risk girls to outperform expectations in school and life.

The power of sports is personified by Julien Alfred, who in 2024 became Saint Lucia’s first Olympic gold medalist, winning the women’s 100-meter dash. Her triumph didn’t just bring glory to her nation; it inspired the entire region, solidifying the Caribbean as a global athletic powerhouse.

The region has long been renowned for producing world-class athletes who elevate its global brand. From Usain Bolt, the Jamaican sprint legend whose electrifying performances redefined athletics, to Barbados’ Kraigg Brathwaite, who carries the proud cricketing legacy of the West Indies, these icons inspire and attract investment, tourism, and global partnerships.

Yet, despite this potential, Caribbean nations allocate just 0.1% of GDP to sports programs. This glaring underinvestment ignores sports’ ability to unify nations, energize economies, and empower youth to dream beyond boundaries.

It’s time to recalibrate. Cultural festivals like carnivals are vital to our identity, but sports deserves equal spotlight. By investing intentionally in sports infrastructure, training, and programs, Caribbean governments can unleash a wave of opportunity—building healthier societies, safer communities, and brighter futures.

The time has come to stop playing sports with sports and recognize its profound role in our progress.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Dr. Isaac Newton is a Caribbean-born scholar and International Leadership Consultant. A Harvard, Princeton and Columbia -trained, he has spent decades advising global leaders on sustainable development and transformational leadership across the Caribbean and Africa.