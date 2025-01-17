News Americas, New York, NY, January 17, 2025: Ahead of his upcoming inauguration on January 20th, which coincides with Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in the United States, former President Donald Trump’s campaign last night circulated a survey to his supporters asking whether he should “conduct the largest deportation operation on his first day back in the Oval Office.”

The campaign’s message, designed as a fundraiser targeting small donors, featured a striking headline highlighted in yellow and written in all caps: “ARE YOU AN AMERICAN CITIZEN OR ILLEGAL ALIEN?” The message instructed those who identified as an “illegal alien” to close the mailing immediately.

For those identifying as U.S. citizens, the survey encouraged participation in what was described as a “verified citizens-only survey” before Trump’s swearing-in ceremony. The survey asked respondents to confirm their citizenship status and identify their region of residence twice.

Other questions included demographic inquiries such as age range and gender – offering “male,” “female,” or “insane” as options and opinions on whether only U.S. citizens should be allowed to vote in American elections. For the record, only US citizens can vote in US elections.

The survey concluded by asking supporters whether Trump should prioritize executing a mass deportation operation on his first day in office and what his top priority should be on his first day in office. It also solicited donations in amounts ranging from $10, $20.25, $47 and $100.

Trump has made “mass deportations” a central theme of his 2016 campaign and in his recent run for office. The National Immigrant Justice Center, (NIJC), warns that his administration may expand the use of “expedited removal” alongside neighborhood and workplace immigration raids.

Expedited removal allows immigration officers to deport individuals quickly without due process if they can prove the person entered the U.S. without proper documents and has been in the country for less than two years. Those subjected to this policy can be deported without appearing before an immigration judge.

Additionally, immigrants who have lived in the U.S. for extended periods may still face deportation. Those at higher risk include individuals with prior deportation orders or those with previous involvement in the criminal justice system.

Five Ways Immigrants Can Protect Themselves

To help immigrants prepare for potential enforcement, the NIJC recommends the following actions:

1. Seek a Legal Consultation

Private Attorneys : Contact the American Immigration Lawyers Association at 1-800-954-0254 for a referral.

: Contact the American Immigration Lawyers Association at 1-800-954-0254 for a referral. Non-profit Organizations: Find accredited organizations employing U.S.-licensed attorneys or Department of Justice-accredited representatives through the Immigration Advocates Network or Illinois Access to Justice.

2. Create a Safety Plan

Identify and memorize emergency contacts.

Provide schools or daycare centers with emergency contacts authorized to pick up your child.

Grant written authorization to emergency contacts for making medical and legal decisions for your child.

Inform loved ones about ICE’s online detainee locator: ICE Detainee Locator.

3. Collect Important Documents

Store identity and financial documents securely.

Compile evidence of your U.S. residency, especially for the past two years (e.g., tax returns, utility bills, school or medical records).

Ensure emergency contacts have access to these documents.

4. Avoid Immigration Fraud

Seek legal advice only from licensed attorneys or accredited representatives.

Verify credentials of legal advisors and avoid signing blank or falsified forms.

Be wary of promises that seem too good to be true.

5. Stay Alert for Digital Scams