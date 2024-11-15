News Americas, New York, NY, November 15, 2024: Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz suffered a narrow defeat on home turf on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, falling 1-0 to the U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) in the first leg of their Concacaf Nations League quarter-final series. The match, held at the National Stadium in Kingston, saw Ricardo Pepi’s early goal secure a hard-fought win for the Americans.

Malik Tillman #17 of the United States is fouled by Isaac Hayden #14 of Jamaica during the second half at National Stadium on November 14, 2024 in Kingston, Jamaica. (Photo by John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images)

Early Lead for the U.S.

Pepi scored in the fifth minute, finishing a perfectly timed through ball from Christian Pulisic to give the visitors an early edge. It was Pepi’s 12th goal for the USMNT and his third against Jamaica.

Jamaica had a golden opportunity to equalize in the 12th minute when Demarai Gray was awarded a penalty following a foul by U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner. However, Turner redeemed himself with a decisive save, keeping the lead intact.

Reggae Boyz Fight Back

Despite the early setback, Jamaica’s defense held strong, frustrating the U.S. attack. Goalkeeper Andre Blake made several critical saves to keep the match within reach, and the Reggae Boyz created key chances in the second half, including a close-range effort by Mason Holgate that was thwarted by the U.S. defense.

The match grew increasingly physical, with seven yellow cards issued in the second half. Jamaica’s Holgate was sent off in the 86th minute after receiving a second yellow card, leaving the Reggae Boyz to finish the game with 10 men.

What’s Next?

The loss puts pressure on Jamaica to overturn the one-goal deficit in the second leg of the quarterfinal, scheduled for November 18th at CITYPARK in St. Louis. At stake is a spot in both the 2025 Concacaf Nations League Finals and next summer’s Gold Cup.

While the Reggae Boyz’ hopes remain alive, they will need a focused and determined effort to advance in the series.

Final Score: USA 1, Jamaica 0