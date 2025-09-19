By News Americas ET EDITOR

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 19, 2025: New Music Friday just got a Caribbean takeover. This week’s lineup brings an eclectic mix of reggae, dancehall, lovers rock, and soca-inspired sounds from some of the region’s most celebrated voices. From Skip Marley’s conscious anthem to Alaine’s breezy return and Sean Paul’s festival-ready collab, there’s something here to soundtrack your weekend — whether you’re ready to turn up or tune in.

Skip Marley – “In Our Sight”

Leading this week’s pack is GRAMMY® winner and reggae royalty Skip Marley, who unveiled the official video for his latest single “In Our Sight” via Tuff Gong International/Def Jam Recordings.

Filmed in Marley’s native Jamaica, the video is a cinematic call to action. Directed by Aka.Ruppi — known for his work with Masicka and Shenseea — it pairs Marley’s rousing lyrics with striking visuals of a new generation standing together in unity. “What I want people to take from this video? Strength,” Marley shared. “I want you to feel not defeated. I want you to feel like all things are possible through the powers of the Most High.”

Produced by Supa Dups (Black Chiney Sound), the track blends a classic reggae groove with a soaring chorus: “Side by side, victory’s in our sight / We gotta keep on believing…”

“In Our Sight” is already climbing major reggae playlists, earning praise from Billboard as one of its Reggae/Dancehall Fresh Picks of the Month. Marley also performed the song live on Apple Music’s Ebro Show, where host Ebro Darden praised the track’s powerful message.

Alaine – “Summertime” (Feel It Riddim)

Next up, Jamaica’s queen of lovers rock, Alaine, delivers pure sunshine with her new single “Summertime.” Voiced over Protoje’s Feel It Riddim, the track is part of the reggae star’s latest project bringing together some of his favorite Caribbean artists.

Alaine’s velvety vocals are perfectly paired with the riddim’s laid-back vibe, making this a late-summer anthem that lingers well into fall. Released via Ineffable Records/In.Digg.Nation Collective, it’s a reminder of why Alaine has been a consistent force in reggae for more than two decades.

Collie Buddz & Sean Paul – “On My Way Back Home (Remix)”

Two fan favorites – Bermudian reggae star Collie Buddz and Jamaican icon Sean Paul — join forces on the LionFace & JonFX remix of their classic “On My Way Back Home.” The 2025 refresh is faster, brighter, and made for live festival stages.

Collie Buddz just wrapped the third leg of his Spark Up Tour, while Sean Paul has a busy tour schedule ahead, with shows booked across Asia, the U.S., and the Middle East.

Ras Fraser Jr. & Anthony B – “Most High Protect” (New Video)

Roots reggae stays strong thanks to a new visual for “Most High Protect.” Ras Fraser Jr. and Anthony B’s message of spiritual resilience is brought to life with coastal scenery and meditative imagery, urging listeners to stay grounded and focused on Jah’s path.

Niney the Observer – Self-Titled LP

At 80 years old, reggae legend Niney the Observer proves that creativity never retires. His self-titled LP – his first in more than two decades – blends originals like “Thank You for Coming” with reinterpretations of classics such as Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds and Ken Boothe’s Silver Words.

Featuring a dream team of Jamaican musicians – including Sly Dunbar, Dean Fraser, and Marcia Griffiths — the 14-track set is both a history lesson and a celebration of reggae's future.

Tanto Metro & Devonte Drop ‘Model Up’

Dancehall legends Tanto Metro & Devonte are back with a bang, delivering the official visuals for their latest single, “Model Up”, featuring rising star YelloStone. The track blends the new Tanto Metro & Devonte’s style with YelloStone’s fresh energy, creating a dynamic collaboration that’s already turning heads.

On Repeat:

Rayvon & Sugar Bear – "She Just Wanna Party" – Party anthem produced by DJ Mac.

Jadel Legere – "Another Man" – A soca-fusion track with infectious energy and soaring vocals.

This week’s New Music Friday proves the Caribbean remains a powerhouse of creativity, delivering songs that inspire, entertain, and keep the global reggae and dancehall movement alive. Whether you’re a roots purist, a dancehall fan, or a casual listener looking for weekend vibes, there’s a track here to put on repeat.