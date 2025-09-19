News Americas, Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Fri. Sept. 19, 2025: St. Vincent and the Grenadines, (SVG), is rolling out the green carpet this October with the return of CannaBliss SVG, the Caribbean’s premier medicinal cannabis festival, set for October 2–5, 2025 at Victoria Park, Kingstown.

A vibrant reggae performance lights up the stage at CannaBliss SVG Festival, celebrating culture, cannabis, and Caribbean unity in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Now in its second edition, CannaBliss SVG 2025 promises to be bigger, bolder, and more immersive than ever. This year’s theme – “More of Everything” — is a promise to deliver more culture, more education, more music, and yes, more cannabis.

Festival Highlights

CannaBliss SVG blends education, innovation, and entertainment for an experience that goes far beyond a typical conference or trade show. Attendees can expect:

Conferences & Networking: Learn from global cannabis leaders, medical researchers, policy makers, and entrepreneurs shaping the future of medicinal cannabis.

Learn from global cannabis leaders, medical researchers, policy makers, and entrepreneurs shaping the future of medicinal cannabis. Expo & Traditional Cultivators’ Village: Experience Vincentian heritage and farming knowledge first-hand, highlighting the country’s deep roots in traditional cultivation.

Experience Vincentian heritage and farming knowledge first-hand, highlighting the country’s deep roots in traditional cultivation. Guided Farm & Facility Tours: See up close how St. Vincent’s medicinal cannabis industry is thriving, with sustainable practices and global standards.

See up close how St. Vincent’s medicinal cannabis industry is thriving, with sustainable practices and global standards. Grand Reggae Concert (Oct. 4): International icons Beenie Man and Spragga Benz will headline a massive concert under the stars, joined by top local artists.

International icons Beenie Man and Spragga Benz will headline a massive concert under the stars, joined by top local artists. Catamaran Cruise to Bequia (Oct. 5): Close the festival with a serene sail to the Grenadines, soaking in turquoise waters and white-sand beaches.

Growing a Global Industry

“Our industry has already attracted more than EC$60 million in private investment, created hundreds of jobs, and positioned SVG as a global leader in medicinal cannabis,” said Dr. Jerrol Thompson, CEO of the Medicinal Cannabis Authority (MCA). “CannaBliss SVG 2025 will build on this momentum while deepening international partnerships.”

Saboto Caesar, the country’s Minister of Agriculture, underscored the festival’s role as a powerful unifier: “CannaBliss brings together traditional cultivators, investors, health professionals, and researchers. It’s a powerful fusion of culture, innovation, and economic growth.”

Tourism Meets Innovation

With over 400 international delegates expected, the event is poised to draw visitors from across the Caribbean, the Americas, and beyond. Hotel and accommodation partners are offering special rates to festival attendees, giving travelers the chance to pair their festival pass with a luxury island escape.

From lush volcanic peaks and waterfalls to black-sand beaches and vibrant local culture, St. Vincent and the Grenadines offers visitors a unique blend of natural beauty and warm hospitality — making CannaBliss SVG the perfect excuse to turn a business trip into a Caribbean vacation.

Save the Date

CannaBliss SVG is more than a festival – it’s an invitation to experience St. Vincent and the Grenadines at its most innovative and culturally vibrant.

Mark your calendars: October 2–5, 2025.

Come for the cannabis. Stay for the culture, the music, and the Caribbean paradise.