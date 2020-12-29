News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Dec. 29, 2020: Managing a business requires patience, perseverance, and a lot of resources. For a lot of young entrepreneurs, reducing the overhead cost of running a business is critical during the first few months of launching. If you are struggling to keep up with your business expenses, you will need to take control of the money that flows out of your pockets. Here are a few ways you can reduce your overhead costs and maintain the growth of your business.

1. Outsource some of your tasks

Is your core team too focused on repetitive tasks? If so, you can imagine the amount of valuable work you can accomplish if you let someone else handle essential yet tedious activities. In this day and age, you can easily hire virtual assistants or freelancers who can handle minor tasks. Apart from that, outsourcing lets you save money, since you will be hiring people who already have the skills and experience that your business needs. You only need to be careful when it comes to hiring freelancers for tasks that require access to critical information.

2. Balance the books

Many young entrepreneurs are caught off guard by the amount of finance-related work they need to handle. Nonetheless, complying with IRS rules and tracking your expenditures can help give you an accurate picture of your business’s financial health. In fact, you can save a ton of tax dollars if you are able to balance your books well. It’s for this reason that you should hire an accountant who can determine your total tax deductions and help you make the right decisions when it comes to budget planning.

3. Aim for lower rent

If you are on the market for office space, you might want to look for listings that provide the best leasing deals. Most businesses, especially in the food service sector, allocate between 5% to 8% of their income to rent, which are even higher in high density locations such as New York City. Luckily, there is a good chance that your business could find an ideal location that fits your budget. You can check out platforms like Zillow or contact firms like the Jeff Tabor Group which specializes in helping small businesses get the best leasing terms.

4. Focus on digital marketing

When it comes right down to getting more sales, you will need to migrate your business online. Traditional marketing has had its day. Now is the time for you to invest in a digital marketing campaign that lets you promote your products and services in a more personalized and cost-effective way. As a matter of fact, it won’t take much for you to set up a business page on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram. You will be able to promote your brand at a more manageable cost compared to traditional TV, radio and print ads.

If you want your business to grow, it is important to take charge of your budget and keep yourself from spending above your actual spending threshold. That way, you are better prepared to take on uncertainty and maintain your profitability.