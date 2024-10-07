News Americas, New York, NY, Mon. Oct. 7, 2024: The St. Lucia Kings made history Sunday night by claiming their first-ever Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title, defeating the defending champions, Guyana Amazon Warriors, on their home ground at Providence Stadium, Guyana.

Faf du Plessis, captain of St.Lucia Kings lifts the CPL T20 trophy after the Men’s 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League Final match between Saint Lucia Kings and Guyana Amazon Warriors at Providence Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Georgetown, Guyana. (Photo by Ashley Allen – CPL T20/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

In a thrilling final, the Kings posted 139 for 4 after bowling out the Amazon Warriors for 138 for 8, securing a remarkable six-wicket victory. The win silenced the packed Guyanese crowd, marking a momentous achievement for St. Lucia cricket.

The turning point came when the Kings were struggling at 51 for 4 in pursuit of 139 on a slow, tricky pitch. The Amazon Warriors’ spin attack dominated the middle overs, while Roston Chase battled illness, and Aaron Jones seemed out of form. At one point, captain Daren Sammy even considered retiring Jones. But Jones soon turned the game around, smashing 38 off his next 12 balls, and alongside Chase, forged an unbroken 88-run partnership that snatched victory from the Amazon Warriors.

Chase, playing his fifth season for the Kings, was instrumental in both bowling and batting. He finished the week on a high, having also earned a Cricket West Indies (CWI) central contract.

Earlier, the Amazon Warriors struggled on a sluggish surface, managing just 27 runs in the powerplay. Despite valiant efforts from Shai Hope (22 off 24 balls) and the late big-hitting from Romario Shepherd and Dwaine Pretorius, who added 36 runs in the final two overs, their total of 138 was not enough to defend. Noor Ahmad’s stellar performance, taking 3 wickets for 19 runs, was a highlight, but it was not enough to stop the Kings’ march to victory.

Jones’ explosive performance in the 16th and 17th overs, combined with Chase’s steady support, sealed the win. The dramatic 27-run over off Moeen Ali and the subsequent 20 runs from Pretorius’ over put the game out of reach for the Amazon Warriors.

Jones, who has had a remarkable 2024 season, made his CPL return through his Barbadian passport and delivered when it mattered most. His six-hitting display echoed his standout performance in the 2024 T20 World Cup and capped a memorable night for both him and the Kings.

St. Lucia Kings coach Daren Sammy, known for his leadership and inspirational style, wrapped Jones in a celebratory embrace after the victory – an iconic moment that will be remembered as the Kings lifted their maiden CPL trophy.