Renowned Jamaican born athletics coaches Stephen Francis and Glen Mills have publicly criticized the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association, (JAAA), and the Jamaica Olympic Association, (JOA), for what they describe as gross incompetence and insufficient support for the country's track and field athletes, potentially jeopardizing their participation in the upcoming Paris Olympic Games.

Jamaican coach Steve Francis during a training session ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games at Runaway Bay Sports Centre on March 23, 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images for GOLDOC)

Francis, known for his no-nonsense approach, lambasted the JAAA for its handling of the men’s 4x400m relay team’s qualification efforts in an interview with Sports Max. He expressed frustration over the country’s recent failed attempts to qualify, with the team of Reheem Hayles, JeVaughn Powell, Kimar Farquharson, and Tarees Rhoden clocking 2:59.75 at the NACAC New Life Invitational in the Bahamas, falling short of Zambia’s 2:59.12 set in March.

This marks Jamaica’s third unsuccessful attempt at qualification following previous failures at the World Athletics Relays in May. Currently, France and Zambia occupy the final qualifying slots, with Jamaica racing against time to secure a place before the June 30 deadline. Failure to qualify would be a historic absence for Jamaica from the men’s 4x400m relay at major championships.

Francis criticized JAAA President Garth Gayle for appointing individuals lacking senior athletics expertise, arguing that the country’s reliance on school principals and high school coaches for senior team decisions leads to poor outcomes. He also proposed solutions for qualification, suggesting the scheduling of a 4x400m relay during the National Senior Championships from June 27-30, involving international teams to facilitate the qualification effort.

Triple Olympian Usain Bolt alongside his then coach Glen Mills during a training session ahead of the 16th IAAF World Athletics Championships London 2017 on August 2, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Mills voiced his discontent in a separate interview with Sports Max, with the JOA’s decision to allocate only 14 slots for team officials to the JAAA for the Paris Games, despite Jamaica expecting to field at least 60 track and field athletes. Mills, who has attended nine Olympics, called the allocation “woefully inadequate” and argued for an increase to 21 officials, given the logistical needs of managing such a large team.

Mills emphasized the critical need for adequate support staff, including coaches, therapists, and doctors, to ensure the athletes’ optimal performance. He underscored Jamaica’s significant contributions to the Olympic movement and urged the JOA to reconsider its decision. JAAA President Gayle confirmed ongoing but unsuccessful efforts to negotiate an increase in the allocation.

With the clock ticking towards the June 30 qualification deadline, it remains to be seen if Francis’ and Mills’ suggestions will be heeded by the country’s athletics governing bodies to secure Jamaica’s participation and success in the men’s 4x400m relay and broader Olympic events.