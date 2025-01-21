By Felicia J. Persaud

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Jan. 21, 2025: On his first day back in office, President Donald Trump wasted no time in advancing his hardline immigration agenda, signing a series of sweeping executive actions aimed at tightening border security. The executive orders, signed late Monday evening following his swearing-in ceremony and inaugural celebrations, mark a significant shift in U.S. immigration policy.

Key Executive Actions Announced

New U.S. President Donald Trump holds up an executive order after signing it on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump took office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

National Emergency at the Southern Border

Trump’s executive order declares a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border, granting the military expanded powers to complete the border wall and deploy forces to counter what the administration calls “invasion” threats such as mass migration, drug trafficking, and human smuggling. The order also reinstates the controversial “Remain in Mexico” policy and classifies criminal groups, including MS-13 and Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua, as foreign terrorist organizations.

“America’s sovereignty is under attack,” the executive order states, justifying the emergency declaration by citing threats from cartels, traffickers, and individuals from foreign adversaries.

Ending Birthright Citizenship

One of the most controversial orders signed by Trump seeks to eliminate birthright citizenship for children born in the U.S. to undocumented parents, challenging the 14th Amendment. Legal challenges are expected to follow swiftly.

Revoking Biden-Era Family Reunification Policies

Trump’s administration has revoked initiatives aimed at reuniting families separated at the southern border under his previous administration’s zero-tolerance policy. The move eliminates the interagency task force established by President Joe Biden to address the issue.

Suspension of Refugee Resettlement Program

Another executive order halts the U.S. refugee resettlement program for four months, citing national security concerns and the need for enhanced vetting measures.

Ending CBP One Mobile App

The administration has also discontinued the CBP One mobile app, which allowed migrants to schedule appointments to enter the U.S. at border ports of entry. Migrants who relied on the app are now left in limbo, having waited months for appointments under the previous administration’s policy.

Enhanced Vetting and Deportation Measures

Under the new directives, the Department of Homeland Security, in coordination with federal agencies, will expand screening efforts for immigrants and ensure swift enforcement of deportation orders. The executive order also directs the assessment and collection of fines from individuals and organizations found to be facilitating illegal entry.

Reactions and Criticism

Immigrant rights advocates and legal experts have strongly criticized the executive actions, arguing they constitute an overreach of presidential authority.

Elizabeth Goitein, senior director of the Brennan Center’s Liberty and National Security Program, expressed concerns, stating, “This is an abuse of emergency powers for the same reason it was before. Emergency powers are not meant to address long-standing problems that Congress has the power to solve.”

In response, immigrant advocacy groups have mobilized to provide support and resources to affected communities. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has launched an updated “Know Your Rights – Immigrant Rights” guide, available in multiple languages and customizable by state. Additionally, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) has established an Immigrant Assistance Line, operating from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., offering support and downloadable “Know Your Rights” cards.

“Together, we are a lifeline for one another,” said CHIRLA Executive Director Angelica Salas. “In the face of adversity, we draw strength from our unity, our resilience, and our shared commitment to justice. We will work tirelessly to ensure that every immigrant family stays safe, informed, and connected to the resources they need.”

What’s Next?

As the new administration pushes forward with its immigration agenda, legal battles are expected to unfold, with opponents preparing to challenge the constitutionality of the new measures. Meanwhile, immigrant communities remain on high alert, bracing for the potential impact on their lives and families.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Felicia J. Persaud is the publisher of NewsAmericasNow.com, a daily news outlet focused on positive news about Black immigrant communities from the Caribbean and Latin America.