News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 1, 2026: The Transportation Security Administration, (TSA), has announced a new fee-based identity verification option for airline passengers who arrive at airport security checkpoints without an acceptable form of identification, including a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license.

A Homeland Security video on Real-ID requirements featuring Kristi Noem, secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), near a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) in Arlington, Virginia, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025. US airlines are bracing for what stands to be the busiest Thanksgiving travel period on record, testing a strained aviation system that’s only just bounced back from flight restrictions prompted by the government shutdown. Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beginning February 1, 2026, travelers without valid ID who still wish to fly will be able to pay a $45 fee to use TSA ConfirmID, a modernized alternative identity verification system designed to confirm a passenger’s identity prior to entering the security screening process.

The $45 payment will cover a 10-day travel window, allowing passengers to use the ConfirmID option for multiple flights during that period. TSA officials say the program is intended as a last-resort option and strongly encourage travelers to obtain a REAL ID or other acceptable identification in advance.

How TSA ConfirmID Works

Under the new policy, passengers who do not present an acceptable form of ID at airport checkpoints will be referred to TSA ConfirmID during check-in. The identity verification process will vary by airport and may involve additional screening steps and delays.

TSA is working with private industry partners to offer online payment options ahead of travel, though travelers who arrive at airports without prepaying will still be able to access payment information near security checkpoints.

Officials caution that travelers using TSA ConfirmID should expect longer wait times, particularly during peak travel periods.

Acceptable Forms of Identification

TSA continues to accept a wide range of identification documents, including:

REAL ID–compliant driver’s licenses or state IDs

U.S. passports and passport cards

Permanent resident cards

DHS Trusted Traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

U.S. Department of Defense IDs

Foreign government-issued passports

Employment Authorization Cards (I-766)

Enhanced Driver’s Licenses (EDL/EID)

Federally recognized tribal IDs

Temporary driver’s licenses are not accepted.

Currently, TSA reports that more than 94% of passengers already present REAL ID–compliant identification or other acceptable documents when flying domestically.

REAL ID Enforcement and Policy Context

The REAL ID Act was signed into law more than two decades ago but faced repeated implementation delays under previous administrations. According to TSA, full enforcement began on May 7, 2025, under the Trump administration and Department of Homeland Security leadership.

TSA officials say the ConfirmID fee ensures that the cost of additional identity verification is borne by the traveler, not taxpayers.

“Identity verification is essential to traveler safety,” said TSA Senior Official Adam Stahl. “Beginning February 1, travelers who do not present acceptable identification and still want to fly can pay a $45 fee and undergo the TSA ConfirmID process.”

What Travelers Should Know

TSA urges travelers—particularly immigrants, dual nationals, and frequent travelers—to:

Confirm whether their current ID is REAL ID–compliant

Schedule DMV appointments as soon as possible if upgrades are needed

Carry alternative acceptable documents, such as passports or permanent resident cards

Plan for additional time at airports if relying on ConfirmID

More information about REAL ID and acceptable identification is available at TSA.gov/real-id or by contacting @AskTSA.

USCIS Updates VAWA Policy Manual Amid Sharp Rise In Self-Petitions