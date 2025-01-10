News Americas, New York, NY, January 10, 2025: Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro held what the United States has called an illegitimate presidential inauguration in Venezuela today, on January 10, 2025, despite international condemnation and allegations of election fraud. The U.S. government, along with key allies, continues to reject Maduro’s claim to power, stating that President-elect Edmundo González Urrutia is the rightful winner of Venezuela’s 2024 presidential election and should be sworn in immediately.

“The Venezuelan people and the world know the truth – Maduro clearly lost the 2024 presidential election and has no right to claim the presidency,” read a statement from the U.S. Department of State today.

But Maduro was sworn in amid global protests, with Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega delivering a speech next to him in front of the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas. Maduro, in power since 2013, took the oath of office for a third term despite a global outcry that brought thousands out in protest on the ceremony’s eve.

Increased Bounty on Maduro and Key Officials

In response to Maduro’s continued hold on power, the United States announced several measures, including increasing the bounty for information leading to the arrests and/or convictions of Maduro and his top allies.

The rewards now stand at:

$25 million for Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela’s disputed president.

for Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela’s disputed president. $25 million for Diosdado Cabello, Maduro’s Minister of Interior.

for Diosdado Cabello, Maduro’s Minister of Interior. $15 million for Vladimir Padrino López, Venezuela’s Defense Minister.

These bounties stem from criminal narcotrafficking indictments announced by the U.S. in March 2020.

Visa Restrictions and Sanctions

In addition to the increased rewards, the Department of State has imposed visa restrictions on nearly 2,000 individuals aligned with Maduro. These include people accused of undermining the electoral process or engaging in acts of repression against the Venezuelan people.

Simultaneously, the U.S. Department of Treasury imposed sanctions on eight individuals closely tied to Maduro. These include members of Venezuela’s security forces and political figures accused of supporting Maduro’s assertion of authority and repressive actions against opposition members.

These sanctions represent the third round of U.S. measures since Venezuela’s contentious July 28 election. In total, 187 current or former Maduro-aligned individuals have been sanctioned for their alleged role in repressing democracy and opposition movements in the country.

Global Pressure on Maduro

The United States’ actions were mirrored by other international allies, including Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom. Together, they aim to send a strong message of solidarity with the Venezuelan people and maintain coordinated international pressure on Maduro’s regime.

Temporary Protected Status Extended

In a separate humanitarian measure, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced an 18-month extension of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuelans. This decision reflects the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Venezuela, exacerbated by political and economic instability under Maduro’s regime.

TPS allows eligible Venezuelans in the U.S. to remain in the country temporarily, provided they meet strict security and safety criteria. Individuals with criminal records are barred from receiving TPS benefits.

A Call for Democracy

The U.S. reiterated its condemnation of human rights abuses, political repression, and the denial of due process in Venezuela under Maduro’s leadership.

“We condemn Nicolás Maduro and his representatives for resorting to violence and intimidation against their political opponents and the Venezuelan public. Venezuelans must be allowed to express their political opinions peacefully, without fear of reprisal,” said the U.S. State Department.

The U.S. also called for the immediate release of all political prisoners detained under Maduro’s regime and urged international partners to stand firm in support of democracy in Venezuela.

As Venezuela remains mired in political uncertainty, the U.S. emphasized its commitment to supporting the democratic aspirations of the Venezuelan people and the peaceful transition of power to President-elect Edmundo González Urrutia.