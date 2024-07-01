By Dr. Basil Springer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. July 1, 2024: In a thrilling twist of fate, the Afghanistan national cricket team made it to the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup semifinals, while the more experienced West Indies team did not. Their extraordinary journey has captured the hearts of cricket fans worldwide.

Andre Russell of West Indies looks on during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 Super Eight match between West Indies and South Africa at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on June 23, 2024 in Antigua, Antigua and Barbuda. The West Indies lost and failed to advance. (Photo by Jan Kruger-ICC/ICC via Getty Images)

As a passionate supporter of West Indies cricket, I find myself reflecting on the lessons our leadership can draw from this fairytale ascent. Their success is not solely attributed to their batting, bowling and fielding skills but also to their passion, persistence, patience and unyielding desire to win.

West Indies leadership, on the other hand, overlooked several vital elements crucial for success. These include the importance of fostering a strong bond and positive team spirit by keeping the team together well ahead of major events, the strategy to minimize early wicket losses in the opening power play, and understanding the psychological effects of frequent personnel changes on team spirit. In addition, the team should address the dot ball challenge and the ripple effect of disappointing performances on the fans.

Afghanistan’s play offers a masterclass in disciplined cricket. Their players approach batting with a calculated strategy, prioritizing singles and runs between the wicket over reckless attempts to clear the stands without settling in. This patient, intelligent approach contrasts sharply with the sometimes overly aggressive tactics we’ve seen from the West Indies. It’s a poignant reminder that, in cricket and life alike, a steady, measured path leads to success.

Moreover, their bowlers exemplify precision and consistency, with each delivery thoughtfully planned not just to take wickets but to control the game’s pace. This high level of discipline and focus is something our bowlers could emulate. It’s about more than raw talent. It’s about harnessing that talent with a clear, unwavering mental strategy.

However, the Afghan team’s palpable hunger for success truly sets it apart. They play with a fire that suggests they have everything to prove and nothing to lose. This kind of drive is invaluable. In any field, when hiring for a job, you might find a candidate with exceptional skills, but it’s the one with hunger and passion who will go the extra mile. This passion is the mentality we need to nurture within our own ranks.

As West Indies fans, we have always had a soft spot for the underdogs, and Afghanistan’s journey is a perfect underdog story. Yet, as we admire their rise, we must also absorb the lessons they teach. Our team possesses the talent and the potential. We need the heart, the discipline and the unwavering desire to win that Afghanistan has shown the world. By embracing these qualities, we can perhaps reignite the glory of West Indies cricket and chart our path to greatness.

In celebrating Afghanistan’s journey, we must ask ourselves: do we have the same hunger and burning desire to rise again and reclaim our place at the pinnacle of world cricket? If the answer is uncertain, we must consider what are the next steps.

Congratulations to India and South Africa on an enthralling final at Kensington Oval over the weekend. Special kudos to India, who take the coveted trophy to Asia after an undefeated performance in the Caribbean!

EDITOR’S NOTE: Dr. Basil Springer GCM is a Change-Engine Consultant. His email address is ba*****@ma*******************.com. His columns may be found at nothingbeatsbusiness.com/basil-springer-column and on facebook.com/basilgf.