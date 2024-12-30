News Americas, New York, NY, Mon. Dec. 30, 2024: Cricket West Indies has announced the squad for the upcoming tour of Pakistan, where the team will play two Test matches from January 17 to January 29, 2025, at the Multan Cricket Stadium. This tour marks the West Indies’ first Test series in Pakistan in 18 years and serves as the concluding chapter of the current ICC World Test Championship cycle.

West Indies men’s team will face Pakistan in the New Year.

Historic Return to Pakistan

The series is set to reignite the rivalry between the two teams and holds historic significance as the West Indies play Test cricket on Pakistani soil for the first time since 2007. The squad, led by captain Kraigg Brathwaite, includes a mix of seasoned players and promising newcomers.

Left-handed batter Amir Jangoo, who recently made headlines with a match-winning century on his ODI debut against Bangladesh, has earned his maiden Test call-up. Additionally, spinner Gudakesh Motie returns to the squad after missing the recent drawn series against Bangladesh.

Coach’s Vision

Head Coach Andre Coley expressed optimism about the team’s potential, emphasizing a focus on growth and execution. “For the Test series against Pakistan in January 2025, the focus is on building on what we have done well and transforming the learnings from 2024 into tangible results,” Coley said.

He also highlighted the importance of Jangoo and Motie’s inclusion: “Motie rejoins the squad to bolster the spin attack, while Jangoo’s selection comes on the back of his consistency across formats in regional cricket, as well as his demonstrated high level of competency against spin bowling.”

Squad Adjustments

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph will be unavailable due to other commitments, while Shamar Joseph continues to recover from injury. The team will leave the Caribbean on January 2 and is expected to arrive in Islamabad on January 6.

West Indies Test Squad for Pakistan

Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain)

Joshua Da Silva (Vice-Captain)

Alick Athanaze

Keacy Carty

Justin Greaves

Kavem Hodge

Tevin Imlach

Amir Jangoo

Mikyle Louis

Gudakesh Motie

Anderson Phillip

Kemar Roach

Kevin Sinclair

Jayden Seales

Jomel Warrican

This series presents a significant opportunity for the West Indies to close the World Test Championship cycle on a high note and showcase their continued development on the global stage.