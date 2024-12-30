News Americas, New York, NY, December 30, 2024: The stage is set for what promises to be the most electrifying event in dancehall history: Vybz Kartel – Freedom Street, on New Year’s Eve or Old Year’s Night in Jamaica. The concert, slated for December 31, 2024, at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, features a star-studded lineup of artists and DJs guaranteed to usher in the New Year in style. Here’s who will join Kartel on stage.

The Lineup of Legends

Vybz Kartel

Headlining the event is none other than the “Worl’ Boss” himself, Vybz Kartel, alongside an incredible cast of dancehall and reggae heavyweights:

Spice – Dancehall’s queen will bring her signature energy.

– Dancehall’s queen will bring her signature energy. Popcaan – Expect his chart-topping hits and commanding stage presence.

– Expect his chart-topping hits and commanding stage presence. Skillibeng – The “Crocodile Teeth” hitmaker will deliver his unique style.

– The “Crocodile Teeth” hitmaker will deliver his unique style. Tommy Lee Sparta – Known for his intense delivery and captivating performance.

– Known for his intense delivery and captivating performance. Chronic Law , Shawn Storm , and Masicka – Bringing their lyrical firepower to the stage.

, , and – Bringing their lyrical firepower to the stage. Shatta Wale – Representing Ghana, adding an international flair.

– Representing Ghana, adding an international flair. Bounty Killer – A dancehall legend who needs no introduction.

– A dancehall legend who needs no introduction. Busta Rhymes – The hip-hop icon joins the celebration.

– The hip-hop icon joins the celebration. Jah Vinci, Rvssian, Lisa Hyper, Sheba, Gaza Indu, and Likkle Addi & Likkle Vybz – Representing the Gaza camp with an array of talent.

DJs Turning Up the Heat

The beats will be kept alive by top-tier DJs: Boom Boom, ZJ Chrome, DJ Franco, Brush1, Fyahman, Code Red, Ricky Platinum, and Chromatic. The night will be hosted by none other than Nuffy, ensuring nonstop vibes.

Event Details

Gates Open: 4 PM

4 PM Music Starts: 5 PM

5 PM Show Start: 8 PM

8 PM Vybz Kartel Performance: 10 PM – 1:30 AM

10 PM – 1:30 AM Fireworks: Midnight

Live Stream and Tickets

For fans globally, unable to attend in person, the event will be streamed live from 9:30 PM EST to 1:30 AM. Livestream tickets and on-site passes are available at FreedomStreetLive.com.

Park & Ride Information

Center Stage & POD Ticket Holders: Parking at the Stadium grounds.

Parking at the Stadium grounds. Grandstand & Bleachers: Parking at Heroes Circle.

Parking at Heroes Circle. Infield: Parking at JC or 8 West Kings House Road.

Unmissable Experience

Vybz Kartel, speaking to the Jamaica Gleaner, described the event as “a world-class production,” comparing it to an upgraded NFL Super Bowl halftime show. “Trust me, it’s an experience you don’t want to miss. It will make Taylor Swift jealous,” Kartel said.