News Americas, New York, NY, December 30, 2024: The UK Times has ranked the Windward Islands in the Caribbean among the top three destinations to visit during winter 2025, highlighting their charm and tropical allure as perfect for island-hopping adventures in March, the region’s driest month.

Jacko Steps to Layou River, Dominica is in the Windwards Island chain.

Why Visit the Windward Islands?

Nestled in the southeastern Caribbean Sea, the Windward Islands boast a mix of natural beauty, rich culture, and diverse experiences. The group includes:

St. Lucia : Known for the iconic twin peaks of the Pitons, this island offers stunning landscapes and luxurious retreats like Jade Mountain, where suites open to breathtaking views of the mountains and sea.

: Known for the iconic twin peaks of the Pitons, this island offers stunning landscapes and luxurious retreats like Jade Mountain, where suites open to breathtaking views of the mountains and sea. Grenada : The “Spice Isle” captivates visitors with its fragrant spice plantations, beaches, and waterfalls.

: The “Spice Isle” captivates visitors with its fragrant spice plantations, beaches, and waterfalls. St. Vincent and the Grenadines : A mini-archipelago ideal for sailing and exploring pristine beaches.

: A mini-archipelago ideal for sailing and exploring pristine beaches. Dominica : Nature’s paradise, featuring rainforests, hot springs, and a commitment to eco-tourism.

: Nature’s paradise, featuring rainforests, hot springs, and a commitment to eco-tourism. Martinique: A French overseas department blending Caribbean charm with European sophistication.

Perfect for Island-Hopping

The Times emphasized the ease of exploring multiple islands, with short flights and cruises connecting these postcard-perfect destinations. Whether seeking luxury or adventure, visitors can enjoy the best of each island without having to choose just one.

When to Visit?

March is highlighted as the ideal time to visit, offering dry, sunny weather—perfect for travelers who want to avoid rain and make the most of their Caribbean escape.

The Windward Islands, ranked at three and continue to cement their place as a must-visit destination, offering something for every traveler, from natural beauty to cultural experiences and luxurious accommodations.

India was ranked at number one on the list followed by Bali at two.