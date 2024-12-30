News Americas, New York, NY, December 30, 2024: Five tankers recently sanctioned by the United States as part of a global oil smuggling network are falsely claiming to be registered in Guyana, according to the country’s Maritime Administration Department. The agency called the registrations “false and fraudulent” and emphasized that Guyana’s shipping registry is tightly regulated.

U.S. Sanctions and Guyana’s Response

The vessels in question were among 13 ships sanctioned by the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on November 14. These sanctions targeted entities linked to Syria’s Al-Qatirji Company, which is accused of facilitating the export of Iranian oil to Syria and East Asia, including China, and using the proceeds to fund Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force. The U.S. also alleges the company is involved in money laundering through cities such as Istanbul and Beirut.

Among the sanctioned vessels, four crude oil tankers and one product tanker claimed Guyana as their flag state. However, Guyana’s maritime authorities stated unequivocally that none of the vessels meet the criteria to be registered under its flag. The country’s closed registry is limited to vessels owned by Guyanese nationals, Caribbean Community (CARICOM) citizens, or corporations established under Guyanese law.

The Vessels Under Scrutiny

The tankers in question are:

Ramona I (164,445 dwt), built in 2002, reportedly owned by a company in Panama.

(164,445 dwt), built in 2002, reportedly owned by a company in Panama. Mia (149,686 dwt), built in 1993, listed as owned and operated by a Seychelles-based company.

(149,686 dwt), built in 1993, listed as owned and operated by a Seychelles-based company. Lia (146,273 dwt), built in 1996, reportedly traced to a company in the Marshall Islands.

(146,273 dwt), built in 1996, reportedly traced to a company in the Marshall Islands. Chloe (159,539 dwt), built in 1999, with ownership details unidentified.

(159,539 dwt), built in 1999, with ownership details unidentified. Baron (46,166 dwt), a product tanker built in 1995 and managed by a company in Lebanon but flagged as Daran in databases and listed under Iran.

Equasis, an international shipping database, flags the four crude oil tankers as using false flags.

Guyana’s Maritime Fraud Warnings

Guyana has been aware of fraudulent ship registrations since 2021 and has repeatedly warned about these incidents. In May 2024, the government identified unauthorized groups placing vessels on the registry without proper authorization. Officials confirmed that perpetrators of these schemes have also targeted countries like Panama and others in the region.

“The perpetrators of this fraud have targeted several countries including Guyana, Panama, and regional states,” said the Maritime Administration Department, adding that it has shared details with regional and international maritime associations.

Guyana’s Closed Registry Policy

Guyana emphasized that it does not operate a flag of convenience and maintains a strict ship registry to protect its sovereignty and maritime integrity. Authorities continue to take steps to prevent unauthorized vessel registrations and safeguard the nation’s maritime reputation.