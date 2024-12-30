News Americas, New York, NY, Mon. Dec. 30, 2024: A historic milestone was marked in Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, as Trinidadian-American lawyer Vaughn Mayers officially opened Fireleaf, his licensed cannabis dispensary, at 2102 Ralph Avenue. The grand opening drew significant community and political support, celebrating Mayers’ achievement as a pioneer in New York’s newly legalized cannabis industry, according to the Caribbean Life newspaper.

The event was attended by a host of dignitaries, including Haitian-American New York State Assembly Member Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn, Council Member Farah N. Louis, and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane D. Williams, all of whom shared words of encouragement and presented citations. Additional attendees included State Senators Kevin Parker and Leroy Comrie, Assemblymember Latrice Walker, and Cory Provost, Esq., underscoring the significance of the occasion.

Kamla Karina Millwood, president of Brooklyn-based Palatial Publishing, LLC, and event host, highlighted the importance of this milestone in cannabis equity. “This is a transformative moment for Vaughn and the community,” Millwood said, emphasizing the journey of resilience and advocacy that led to Fireleaf’s establishment. She noted Mayers’ social equity license, awarded by the New York State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM), as a step toward addressing the disproportionate impact of cannabis criminalization on communities of color.

A Personal and Community Triumph

Mayers, who grew up in Brooklyn as the son of a Trinidadian immigrant, overcame significant challenges to build a career in public service and law. His journey included earning a Bachelor of Science from Medgar Evers College, a Master of Arts from New York University, and a law degree from CUNY School of Law. In May 2024, he was simultaneously admitted to the New York State Bar and granted a cannabis license under the Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) program.

“After years of adversity, this is a reparative moment for me and my community,” said Mayers, reflecting on his past experiences with the criminal justice system due to cannabis prohibition. “I’m proud to be here today and grateful for the overwhelming support.”

Building Equity Through Cannabis

Fireleaf represents New York State’s broader effort to create equity in its burgeoning cannabis industry. The CAURD program prioritizes individuals impacted by past cannabis-related convictions, offering them opportunities to lead in the legal market.

“This initiative aims to right the wrongs of the past while empowering individuals like Vaughn to contribute positively to their communities,” Millwood stated. Council Member Farah Louis echoed this sentiment, commending Mayers for his perseverance and dedication to creating opportunities for others.

A Celebration of Community

The festive ceremony included a ribbon-cutting led by Camille Hastick of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce and a proclamation from Mayor Eric Adams’ office. Attendees enjoyed food and drinks provided by Make My Day NYC, further highlighting the community spirit surrounding the event.

“This is a proud day for our community,” said Senator Kevin Parker. “Supporting businesses like Fireleaf is crucial for fostering local growth and opportunity.”

Mayers’ Fireleaf dispensary stands as a symbol of resilience, equity, and progress in the cannabis industry, offering a hopeful path forward for others impacted by the war on drugs.