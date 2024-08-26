News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Sun. August 25, 2024: Led by superb bowling performances from Romario Shepherd and Shamar Joseph, the West Indies pulled off a stunning 30-run victory against South Africa, securing the three-match T20 series with a game to spare.

Romario Shepherd (L) of West Indies celebrates the dismissal of Reeza Hendricks of South Africa during the 2nd T20i match between West Indies and South Africa at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, on August 25, 2024. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP) (Photo by RANDY BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images)

After being sent in to bat, West Indies posted a competitive total of 179 for six in their 20 overs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on Sunday.

Ottniel Baartman (L) of South Africa congratulates Matthew Forde (R) of West Indies for winning the 2nd T20i match between West Indies and South Africa at Brian Lara Cricket Academy Stadium in Tarouba, San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago, on August 25, 2024. (Photo by Randy Brooks / AFP) (Photo by RANDY BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images)

Man-of-the-Match Shepherd and Joseph then spearheaded a middle-order collapse, taking six wickets between them, as South Africa was bowled out for 149 with just two balls remaining in the match.

This win gave the home side an unassailable 2-0 series lead, following their seven-wicket victory in the opening T20 on Friday.

Despite the eventual outcome, South Africa seemed poised to level the series after a strong start to their run chase. Openers Ryan Rickelton (20) and Reeza Hendricks, who top-scored with 44 off just 18 balls, powered South Africa to 63 in under five overs. Hendricks was especially dominant, hammering off-spinner Roston Chase for two sixes and two fours in an over that yielded 23 runs.

However, Joseph made the breakthrough by having Rickelton caught at deep backward square by Matthew Forde, attempting a pull shot. Shepherd then claimed the crucial wicket of Hendricks, who had struck six fours and two sixes, as the batter dragged a wide ball onto his stumps, leaving South Africa at 71-2 in the sixth over.

Even after Shepherd trapped South African captain Aiden Markram lbw for 19, the visitors appeared in control with Tristan Stubbs and Rassie van der Dussen adding 43 runs, taking their total to 129-3 after 14 overs.

But in a dramatic collapse, South Africa lost their final seven wickets for just 20 runs. Stubbs was caught at long-off by substitute fielder Fabian Allen for 28 off spinner Akeal Hosein, and five runs later, Donovan Ferreira was stumped off the bowling of Gudakesh Motie, reducing South Africa to 134 for five.

Hosein also took the wicket of van der Dussen (17), and when Bjorn Fortuin was bowled by Joseph, the visitors had tumbled to 144 for seven in the 17th over. Shepherd returned to claim his third wicket, with Patrick Kruger caught on the cover boundary by Shai Hope, and Joseph and Forde finished off the tail to seal the win.

Shepherd ended with outstanding figures of 3-15 from his four overs, while Joseph achieved his best-ever T20 figures of 3-31 from his four overs. Hosein contributed with 2-25.

Earlier, after losing the toss and being asked to bat on a flat, dry pitch, the West Indies got off to a steady start with openers Alick Athanaze and Hope putting on 41 runs together. Athanaze became the first of three wickets for South African bowler Lizaad Williams when he was caught at midwicket for 28, attempting a pull shot.