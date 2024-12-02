News Americas, New York, NY, December 2, 2024: Bahamas Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander has described the arrest of a senior police officer in the United States on charges linked to a cocaine trafficking conspiracy, as well as firearm possession and use, as “devastating.” Chief Superintendent Elvis Curtis was detained and arraigned in US federal court last week, shaking the nation’s trust in its law enforcement institutions.

Bahamas Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander

In a national address on Sunday, Fernander recounted being in Florida on November 26 with his family when he learned of Curtis’s arrest. He immediately informed Prime Minister Philip Davis and Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe of the situation.

“This moment was not just shocking; it was devastating,” Fernander told Bahamians, acknowledging the serious blow to the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s integrity. “It cuts to the core of the trust that the police are meant to represent.”

Allegations Raise New Questions

The indictment against Curtis includes accusations of activities beginning in May 2021. It also names Donald Frederick Ferguson II, previously linked to the killing of Geovani Rolle, raising further concerns. Fernander pledged a thorough investigation and announced consultations with former police commissioners and political leaders to address potential oversights during their tenures.

He also emphasized the need for cooperation with the U.S. Department of Justice while urging caution against speculative allegations. “At the moment, nobody knows who else may be implicated,” Fernander said, warning against unfounded claims that could harm innocent reputations.

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security React

Prime Minister Davis, addressing Parliament, vowed decisive action. “This betrayal will not go unanswered,” he said, committing to hold all those responsible accountable. National Security Minister Wayne Munroe dismissed rumors implicating him, stating categorically that he had not engaged in or facilitated wrongdoing.

Tackling Corruption in Law Enforcement

Fernander detailed ongoing efforts to restore public trust, including investigations into other allegations involving senior officers and reforms aimed at curbing systemic corruption. He highlighted the need for independent civilian oversight and legislative changes to ensure accountability and transparency within the police force.

“We are well aware that there is still a lot of work to do,” Fernander admitted, pointing to new initiatives and successful collaborations with international partners like the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. “From today, we will redouble our efforts to stamp out corruption.”

The Commissioner stressed that addressing the culture of corruption requires bold reforms, public support, and sustained commitment. “This framework targets the failures and breaches in trust that have brought us to this point,” he said.

Meanwhile, Caribbean American District Attorney of the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, praised the outstanding investigative work of the DEA’s Special Operations Division’s Bilateral Investigations Unit, Nassau Country Office, Bogota Country Office, and Panama City Country Office, as well as the assistance of the Office of International Affairs of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.

“As alleged, for years, drug traffickers have smuggled tons of cocaine through The Bahamas with the support and protection of corrupt Bahamian government officials who control airports throughout the country and provide sensitive information about U.S. Coast Guard movements to drug traffickers,” he said. “This Indictment is the latest in a series of charges that this Office and the DEA’s Special Operations Division have brought against corrupt government officials around the globe who partner with dangerous cocaine traffickers. Today’s charges should serve as yet another powerful wake-up call to corrupt officials everywhere—we will not rest until you are held accountable for your role in the drug trade that is poisoning this country and our community. I commend the career prosecutors of this Office and our partners at the DEA for their tireless efforts to disrupt drug-fueled corruption wherever it takes hold.”

The case is being handled by the Office’s National Security and International Narcotics Unit. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jonathan L. Bodansky, Nicholas S. Bradley, and Juliana N. Murray are in charge of the prosecution.

If you or someone you know has information about the conduct in this case, please contact the DEA’s tip line at BahamasNarcoTips@dea.gov.