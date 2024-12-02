News Americas, NEW YORK, NY: Sorrel drink is a traditional and festive beverage popular in the Caribbean, particularly during the holiday season. Made from the vibrant red sepals of the sorrel plant (a variety of hibiscus), this tangy and spiced drink is a staple at celebrations and gatherings. Its bold, tart flavor is complemented by the warming notes of ginger, cinnamon, and pimento, creating a uniquely refreshing yet comforting taste. Often enjoyed with a splash of rum for an extra kick, the drink is both a cultural tradition and a symbol of togetherness, embodying the vibrant spirit of Caribbean festivities.
This Christmas, make your Sorrel the Caribbean way.
Sorrel Drink Recipe
Ingredients
- 2 lbs Sorrel dried or fresh
- 1 lb Ginger fresh grated
- 12 pimento Whole
- 3 Cinnamon Sticks
- 2 Gals water
- 3-4 lbs Sugar granulated
- 1 1/2 cups White rum
Instructions
Preparation
- In a deep pot bring two gals of water to a boil; add sorrel and fresh grated ginger.1 lb Ginger, 2 Gals water, 2 lbs Sorrel
- Add 12 whole pimento and three sticks of Cinnamon mixture.12 pimento, 3 Cinnamon
- Remove from the fire and allow the mixture to steep overnight. Strain the sorrel liquid into a pitcher, discarding the solids except pimento and cinnamon sticks, add rum and sweeten to taste.1 1/2 cups White rum, 3-4 lbs Sugar
- Pour mixture in bottles and refrigerate.
- Serve with ice.
Notes
