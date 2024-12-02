Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY: Sorrel drink is a traditional and festive beverage popular in the Caribbean, particularly during the holiday season. Made from the vibrant red sepals of the sorrel plant (a variety of hibiscus), this tangy and spiced drink is a staple at celebrations and gatherings. Its bold, tart flavor is complemented by the warming notes of ginger, cinnamon, and pimento, creating a uniquely refreshing yet comforting taste. Often enjoyed with a splash of rum for an extra kick, the drink is both a cultural tradition and a symbol of togetherness, embodying the vibrant spirit of Caribbean festivities.

This Christmas, make your Sorrel the Caribbean way.

Caribbean sorrel drink - a Christmas essential

Sorrel Drink Recipe

To make a sorrel drink, steep sorrel, ginger, pimento, and cinnamon in boiling water overnight. Strain the mixture, then sweeten and add rum to taste. Refrigerate and serve chilled over ice.
Prep Time 10 minutes
Cook Time 10 minutes
Resting Time 12 hours
Total Time 12 hours 20 minutes
Course Drinks
Cuisine #caribbean
Servings 8 People
Calories 120 kcal

Ingredients
  

Ingredients

  • 2 lbs Sorrel dried or fresh
  • 1 lb Ginger fresh grated
  • 12 pimento Whole
  • 3 Cinnamon Sticks
  • 2 Gals water
  • 3-4 lbs Sugar granulated
  • 1 1/2 cups White rum

Instructions
 

Preparation

  • In a deep pot bring two gals of water to a boil; add sorrel and fresh grated ginger.
    1 lb Ginger, 2 Gals water, 2 lbs Sorrel
  • Add 12 whole pimento and three sticks of Cinnamon mixture.
    12 pimento, 3 Cinnamon
  • Remove from the fire and allow the mixture to steep overnight. Strain the sorrel liquid into a pitcher, discarding the solids except pimento and cinnamon sticks, add rum and sweeten to taste.
    1 1/2 cups White rum, 3-4 lbs Sugar
  • Pour mixture in bottles and refrigerate.
  • Serve with ice.

Notes

Cheers & Merry Christmas to you!
Keyword Caribbean Sorrel Drink

For more Caribbean Recipes, please visit our food section.

minna-la-fortune
EDITOR’S NOTE: Minna LaFortune is a trained Caribbean caterer and also president, Society for the Advancement of the Caribbean Diaspora (SACD). Check out her food group on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/bestfoodscaribbean/

