News Americas, NEW YORK, NY: Sorrel drink is a traditional and festive beverage popular in the Caribbean, particularly during the holiday season. Made from the vibrant red sepals of the sorrel plant (a variety of hibiscus), this tangy and spiced drink is a staple at celebrations and gatherings. Its bold, tart flavor is complemented by the warming notes of ginger, cinnamon, and pimento, creating a uniquely refreshing yet comforting taste. Often enjoyed with a splash of rum for an extra kick, the drink is both a cultural tradition and a symbol of togetherness, embodying the vibrant spirit of Caribbean festivities.

This Christmas, make your Sorrel the Caribbean way.

Sorrel Drink Recipe To make a sorrel drink, steep sorrel, ginger, pimento, and cinnamon in boiling water overnight. Strain the mixture, then sweeten and add rum to taste. Refrigerate and serve chilled over ice. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 10 minutes mins Resting Time 12 hours hrs Total Time 12 hours hrs 20 minutes mins Course Drinks Cuisine #caribbean Servings 8 People Calories 120 kcal Ingredients Ingredients 2 lbs Sorrel dried or fresh

1 lb Ginger fresh grated

12 pimento Whole

3 Cinnamon Sticks

2 Gals water

3-4 lbs Sugar granulated

1 1/2 cups White rum Instructions Preparation In a deep pot bring two gals of water to a boil; add sorrel and fresh grated ginger. 1 lb Ginger, 2 Gals water, 2 lbs Sorrel

Add 12 whole pimento and three sticks of Cinnamon mixture. 12 pimento, 3 Cinnamon

Remove from the fire and allow the mixture to steep overnight. Strain the sorrel liquid into a pitcher, discarding the solids except pimento and cinnamon sticks, add rum and sweeten to taste. 1 1/2 cups White rum, 3-4 lbs Sugar

Pour mixture in bottles and refrigerate.

Serve with ice. Notes Cheers & Merry Christmas to you! Keyword Caribbean Sorrel Drink

