News Americas, New York, NY, January 3, 2025: Canadian authorities have issued an updated travel advisory, urging nationals to exercise a high degree of caution when traveling to Guyana or in the South American CARICOM nation, due to concerns about high crime rates.

The advisory, released on January 2, highlights that violent crime is prevalent across the South American nation, often linked to illegal drug trafficking. Common crimes include homicides, assaults, break-ins, armed robberies, theft from vehicles, and carjackings.

According to Canadian officials, criminals frequently operate in groups, surveilling potential victims for extended periods before striking. Foreign visitors have reportedly been robbed at gunpoint or attacked in areas such as banks, shopping districts, and hotels, particularly after withdrawing cash.

Key Recommendations for Travelers

Travelers are advised to take several precautions to minimize risks, including:

Avoid carrying large amounts of cash and refrain from exchanging money with street vendors.

Exercise increased caution in Georgetown and the East Coast, especially in neighborhoods such as: The area 2 km south of Brickdam Street Agricola Albouystown Albertown Bourda East Ruimveldt Sophia Stabroek Tiger Bay West Ruimveldt Buxton

and the East Coast, especially in neighborhoods such as:

Tourist sites like Stabroek Market, Bourda Market, Botanical Gardens, the National Park, and the sea wall are also identified as hotspots for criminal activity.

Risks Beyond Georgetown

Outside the capital, violent incidents are common in areas such as the East Coast Demerara region, particularly near Buxton and Friendship, as well as the East Bank Demerara region and the New Amsterdam area.

Safety Tips

To enhance personal safety, Canadian authorities recommend:

Avoid walking alone after dark or visiting deserted areas.

Stay alert, especially when entering or exiting vehicles, homes, or public spaces.

Keep car doors locked and windows closed at all times.

Choose accommodations with strong security measures.

Always verify the identity of visitors before opening doors.

The advisory underscores the importance of vigilance and preparedness for Canadians traveling to Guyana. For further updates, travelers are encouraged to monitor official government advisories and remain aware of local conditions.