News Americas, New York, NY, November 15, 2024: Canada has updated its travel advisory for The Bahamas, urging its citizens to exercise a high degree of caution when visiting the island nation, citing high rates of crime, particularly in Freeport and Nassau. The updated warning, issued on November 14, 2024, highlights several safety concerns for travelers, including violent crime, fraud, and safety risks related to water and road activities.

Crime and Safety Concerns

The advisory warns that violent crimes, often connected to gang activity, occur in Freeport, Grand Bahama Island, and Nassau, and sometimes target travelers. Reported incidents include armed robbery, home invasion, and sexual assault. Tourists have been victims of burglaries, fraud, theft, and even crimes in cruise ship terminals and resort areas, sometimes during daylight hours.

Crime rates tend to rise during the holiday season, and Canadian authorities are advising travelers to:

Stay within tourist areas.

Always remain vigilant.

Avoid walking alone at night.

Avoid carrying large amounts of cash.

Women’s Safety

Sexual assaults remain a significant concern, particularly in Nassau and near tourist hubs like Paradise Island. Incidents have been reported at hotels, casinos, beaches, and even cruise ships. Authorities caution women to:

Avoid jet-ski rides with unlicensed operators, as several incidents of sexual assault have been linked to this activity.

Avoid excessive alcohol consumption and drugs.

Never accept rides from strangers or unlicensed taxi drivers.

Exercise caution when accepting food, drinks, or other items from new acquaintances.

Fraud Risks

Credit card and ATM fraud are frequent in Nassau, with authorities advising travelers to:

Use ATMs in well-lit public areas or banks.

Monitor credit card transactions closely.

Cover PIN entry pads and avoid unfamiliar card readers.

Water Sports and Boating Hazards

Tourists are also advised to only rent water sports equipment from reputable and registered operators. Reports of injuries linked to poorly regulated water activities, such as jet skiing, are common. Boaters are warned about potential encounters with vessels operated by illegal drug traders and should use only official docking facilities.

Road and Public Transportation Safety

While roads in major cities are adequate, rural areas often have poorly maintained infrastructure. Drinking and driving is prevalent, and road accidents are frequent. Travelers are urged to:

Keep car doors locked and windows up.

Avoid leaving valuables visible in parked vehicles.

Be cautious when encountering road obstructions, which may be used as a tactic for robbery.

Travelers are also advised to avoid using public buses on routes outside of tourist areas after dusk.

Advice for Cruise Travelers

Several ports in The Bahamas are frequent stops for cruise ships. Visitors should remain vigilant when exploring local areas near ports and consider sticking to organized group activities.

The Canadian government encourages its nationals to stay informed of local conditions and remain cautious while enjoying their travels to The Bahamas.