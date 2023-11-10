News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Nov. 10, 2023: Stress is the body’s natural physiological response to danger. When triggered, it helps us react quickly to either fight this danger head-on or flee from it. It’s a vital self-preservation mechanism that helped our ancestors survive. Yet in modern times, even everyday challenges that don’t pose a risk to our lives can trigger this “fight or flight” response, leading to detrimental effects on the mind and body.

Cannabidiol or CBD is one of the 60+ compounds present in the cannabis plant that has gained recognition in recent times for its therapeutic benefits, one of which may be stress management. If you’re someone who suffers from this condition, this post may help you gain clarity on whether CBD could be the solution you’re looking for.

Understanding CBD Hemp and How It Works

CBD is often present with another compound, tetrahydrocannabinol or THC, which causes addiction and euphoria. The hemp plant contains high levels of CBD and very low levels of THC, which is why consuming hemp flower is considered to be the best way of using CBD.

CBD works by interacting with the body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS) which is responsible for regulating sleep, appetite, pain, stress, and other physiological functions. Research suggests that it helps modulate the levels of Gamma-Aminobutyric acid (GABA), the neurotransmitter that slows down the stress response, leading to a calming effect on the body.

CBD for Stress Management

Pain and fatigue contribute significantly to increased levels of cortisol, the primary hormone responsible for the stress response. Studies have shown that CBD may help those with chronic pain, resulting in improved sleep and reduced exhaustion.

A study found that CBD may also inhibit sudden increases in heart rate and breathing, both of which are characteristic of an elevated stress response. There’s also evidence to support that CBD can delay the breakdown of anandamide, an endocannabinoid also dubbed as the “bliss molecule”, to ease nervousness and promote relaxation.

Although more research is needed for definite proof of CBD’s effectiveness for stress management, it’s already a go-to for many users. According to a survey conducted by Forbes, more than 50% of people across all age groups use CBD to reduce stress and relax, which goes to show its popularity.

How to Use Hemp Flower for Stress

Rogue Origin has been in the CBD hemp flower industry for over a decade. They grow, harvest, and ship premium cultivars to businesses and individuals directly from their farm in southern Oregon. “There are many ways of enjoying the potential benefits of CBD for stress management,” says Nathan Sukhov, the manager of Rogue Origin “but smoking or vaporizing dried hemp flower may be the most effective and convenient method because it may allow faster absorption into the bloodstream and may offer faster relief.”

Many users report feeling a sense of calm and relaxation shortly after an inhale. Alternatively, you can also extract CBD-rich oil from the flower or trim and take it sublingually by putting a few drops under your tongue or adding it to your edibles. This method takes longer to work but the effects are sustained for longer.

Choosing a Quality Hemp Flower

If you want to experience the stress-relieving effects of CBD, choosing high-quality CBD products is paramount. Always source your flower from reputable sellers who offer full transparency about how it’s grown, its cannabinoid and terpene profile, and whether it’s been third-party lab tested or not. This will ensure you receive a flavorful and aromatic flower with potent effects.