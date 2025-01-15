News Americas, New York, NY, January 15, 2025: Caribbean-born U.S. Congressman Adriano Espaillat (NY-13) has expressed his gratitude and optimism in light of the recently US brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, marking a critical step towards ending months of war and suffering.

People celebrate along a street at Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, on January 15, 2025, amid the ongoing war in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas. Crowds of Gazans chanted and embraced on January 15 as news spread that a ceasefire and hostage release deal had been reached between Israel and Hamas aimed at ending more than 15 months of war in the Palestinian territory. (Photo by Youssef Alzanoun / Middle East Images / Middle East Images via AFP) (Photo by YOUSSEF ALZANOUN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

In his statement, Rep. Espaillat welcomed the agreement, which facilitated the release of 33 hostages, including American citizens, who had been held captive since the October 7th attack.

“I am grateful for the Israel-Hamas war ceasefire deal and the release of individuals who had been held hostage, including American citizens,” stated Rep. Espaillat. He highlighted that the deal not only prioritizes the safe return of hostages but also provides a surge in humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians.

Rep. Espaillat described the ceasefire as a potential turning point in the conflict, signaling an end to 15 long months of warfare and human suffering. He emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to secure the safe return of remaining hostages, particularly several Americans, and called for their reunification with their families.

Acknowledging the diplomatic efforts behind the agreement, Espaillat expressed gratitude to President Joe Biden and his administration for their role in reaching this milestone.

Rep. Espaillat, who represents New York’s 13th Congressional District, is the first Dominican-born member of Congress and remains an active voice on matters of international diplomacy and humanitarian aid.

This ceasefire deal, which is set to kick in effect officially on Sunday, January 19th, represents a glimmer of hope amid a protracted and devastating conflict, with calls for sustained efforts to ensure peace and stability in the region.

Reacting to the news, US President Biden, said: “Even as we welcome this news, we remember all the families whose loved ones were killed in Hamas’s October 7th attack, and the many innocent people killed in the war that followed. It is long past time for the fighting to end and the work of building peace and security to begin. I am also thinking of the American families, three of whom have living hostages in Gaza and four awaiting return of remains after what has been the most horrible ordeal imaginable. Under this deal, we are determined to bring all of them home.”

President-elect Donald Trump, whose representative was also part of the negotiations with the Egyptians and Qataris said he was “thrilled” about the release of the hostages taken by Hamas in its October 7, 2023, attack on Israel. Those taken included several Americans.

The attack sparked a war that has seen Israel level large swaths of Gaza, killing at least 46,707 people, most of them civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry that the UN considers reliable.