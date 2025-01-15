News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Jan. 15, 2025: This week we focus on the hot button issue taking the US by storm – immigration. Felicia J. Persaud, immigration columnist, entrepreneur, and immigrants brings a wrap of the top immigration news from across the US this week on the HardToBeat podcast. Here’s a snapshot of what’s making headlines. Tune in to the latest episode of our podcast for deeper insights and analysis.

At the San Ysidro border crossing point, art objects of various sizes with the head and figure of Donald Trump are being sold. The dealers of these products assure that the image of the future President of the United States has brought them very good profits in recent days. During his election campaign, Donald Trump indicated that in his administration he would work with people living illegally in the United States, which is why he expects a mass deportation of migrants in his first days in office. Following these statements, the migrant community living in the city of Tijuana is unsettled and fears that the CBP One program, where people can ask for humanitarian aid, will be discontinued.(Photo by Omar Martínez/picture alliance via Getty Images)

A Hotline to Report Undocumented Immigrants?

Tom Homan, the incoming “border czar” for President-elect Donald Trump’s administration, revealed plans to consider a controversial hotline for Americans to report allegedly undocumented immigrants suspected of crimes.

Panic Grips California Amid Misinformation

In California, waves of misinformation about immigration enforcement have sparked widespread panic.

The Laken Riley Act Sparks Debate

The Senate is deliberating the bipartisan Laken Riley Act, named after a college student killed by an undocumented Venezuelan immigrant. The bill proposes sweeping changes to immigration policy in the US. Catch all the details on the podcast.

Critics warn the act could strain resources, undermine constitutional protections, and divert attention from addressing violent offenders.

Florida Moves to Enforce Strict Immigration Policies

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has scheduled a special session on January 27 to fast-track alignment with Trump-era immigration policies.

The Social Security Conundrum

Ironically, stringent immigration policies could create a financial strain on Social Security. Undocumented immigrants contribute an estimated $25.7 billion annually in Social Security taxes, though they’re ineligible for benefits.

Temporary Protected Status Extensions

The Biden administration extended Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for nearly 1 million immigrants, offering deportation protections and work permits through 2026 and 2027.

Romania Joins the Visa Waiver Program

In brighter news, Romania has officially joined the U.S. Visa Waiver Program. Romanian citizens can now visit the U.S. for up to 90 days without a visa, a significant milestone reflecting Romania’s strengthened ties with the U.S.

