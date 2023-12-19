News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Dec. 19, 2023: It’s that time of year when Caribbean people everywhere focus on the joys of the food and drink of the season that has been passed down from their ancestors. Here are a few recipes that are distinctly Caribbean that you can try this season.
Trinidad Pastelles
INGREDIENTS
1 cup pitted olives (chopped)
2 spring onions (scallions, green onions) chopped
3 garlic cloves (chopped)
1 green chilli
1 tbsp fresh thyme leaves or dried
1 tbsp capers chopped
1 tsp fresh rosemary chopped
2 shallots (chopped)
600g lean minced lamb
1 cup raisins
2 tbsp tomato paste
1 tbsp freshly ground black pepper
1 tsp salt
1 tsp paprika
1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
1 tbsp vegetable oil
For Cornmeal Case:
3 tbsp vegetable oil
1 tsp salt
3 cups hot water
2 cups fine cornmeal
Haitian Kremas
INGREDIENTS
2 cans of sweetened condensed milk (14oz.)
1 can of evaporated milk (12 oz.)
1 tsp of lemon zest
1 tsp of nutmeg
1 tsp of cinnamon
1 tsp of almond extract
2 tsp of vanilla extract
1/2 cup of white rum then add to taste
1/2 can cream of coconut (15 oz)
Jamaican Sorrell
INGREDIENTS
2 ½ cups dried sorrel
3 oz fresh ginger, grated
5 pimento berries
6 cups water
2 cups brown sugar
2 tbsp lemon juice
¾ cup white rum
Peel of 1 orange
2 cinnamon sticks
Black Cake
2 lbs. brown sugar
1 lb. butter
12 eggs, beaten
1 lb. flour
1 tsp baking powder
1 teaspoon mixed spices
¼ pound mixed peel
1 tsp vanilla
Red Wine