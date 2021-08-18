By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Aug. 18, 2021: Cuba now accounts for the most deaths from the dreaded COVID-19 virus in the Caribbean, News Americas has found.

With 4,156 deaths as of Tuesday, Cuba is now ranked as the top 50 country in the world with the most cases and deaths as well as in the Caribbean.

The country has now surpassed half million infections, totaling 536,609 yesterday. Of that number, there are 44,215 active cases. Nearly 10,000 or 9,772 were reported yesterday alone as 68 new deaths were reported. The news comes as

Cuba is struggling to get oxygen to aid the sick. The government has turned to the military to provide oxygen amid a surge of the coronavirus, even as doctors rush to administer locally developed vaccines to the population.

The government announced on Sunday that the Caribbean island’s main oxygen plant had broken down in the midst of a Delta variant-driven coronavirus surge that has resulted in record numbers of cases and deaths, swamping some provincial health systems. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel toured a military unit producing and transporting sparse oxygen to COVID-19 patients, state-run media reported on Tuesday.

Cuba has now surpassed the Dominican Republic for most cases and deaths. The DR now has 346,510 cases, adding just 51 new cases Tuesday. It has reported 3,985 deaths and just 6,152 active cases.

