By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Aug. 18, 2021: The United Nations has allocated US$8 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund to help southwestern Haiti cope with the aftereffects of the August 14th 7.2 earthquake.

The money, according to the UN, is to provide essential health care, clean water, emergency shelter and sanitation for all affected people.

Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed has expressed her support directly to Prime Minister Ariel Henry as a UN team is on the ground is working with the government to help ensure humanitarian aid and personnel can reach people in need.

UN agencies and partners are mobilizing resources and personnel in support of the Government response and staff from the UN Disaster Assessment and Coordination teams are on their way to support coordination and assessments.

Today relief convoys reached affected communities in Les Cayes, Jérémie and Nippes.

“We will continue to scale up our response to the hardest-hit areas even as Tropical Storm Grace approaches Haiti with its threat of heavy rainfall and flash floods,” Mohammed said in a statement. “As assessments reveal the level of suffering, the scale of humanitarian need in Haiti continues to grow. I call on all Member States to mobilize efforts to support Haiti in averting a humanitarian disaster. I have a message to the people of Haiti: you are not alone. We will stand by your side and support you every step of the way out of this crisis.”

Over 2,000 are reported dead from the quake as thousands of people are now left homeless and injured.

