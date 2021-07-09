By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Fri. July 9, 2021: Grammy-winning Jamaican-born reggae artist, Buju Banton, is back to spinning conspiracy theories on social media, this time on the July 7th murder of Haiti President, Jovenel Moïse.

Banton, who is a COVID-19 denier and has called for an end to wearing masks, social distancing, quarantines, curfews, vaccines, and other practices implemented by the government of Jamaica to reduce the number of deaths caused by the Covid-19 virus, took to Instagram Thursday to voice his latest theory – this time on the Haiti assassination.

“He was taken out because he would not play ball!!!!?,” said the “Trust” singer. “This guy in Haiti, he didn’t take no money from the Chinese to sell you guys Covid. He did not bow to money power.”

Banton also said he believes most of the other Caribbean leaders are now worried.

“Most of you leaders in the Caribbean, I guess you are worried now,” he said. “Guess you are beefing up your security detail cause you have taken money from the Chinese. I wish you luck. I wish you all the luck. I wish you all the best. This is what you get when you make deals with the devil.”

Banton also doubled down on his stance in the comment section of his post with calls for his followers to not see modern media as a source of credible information.

“My people the time for u to see is Now,” he said, adding that “All leaders are puppets of America.”

“If those who have money can put together a kill squad in your country because (you) declined to do there bidding then Whooo is in charge?,” he asked.

President Moïse was reportedly found dead on the floor of his bedroom on July 7, 2021. The deputy justice of the peace of Pétion-Ville, Carl Henry Destin, told the Nouvelliste newspaper that his body was riddled with at least 12 bullets.

He was found dead, lying on his back, blue pants, a white shirt stained with blood, his mouth open, his left eye gouged out, the paper quoted Destin as saying. He also told the paper that Moïse was shot to the forehead, in each nipple, at the hip and in the abdomen by large caliber weapons and with 9 mm projectiles. The president’s office and bedroom were also reportedly ransacked.

The maid and the boy on duty were tied up by members of the commando team who shouted “DEA operation” as they entered the property, the judge said. No other person at the presidential residence was shot except for the first lady who is now in a Miami hospital. The Moïse’s daughter, Jomarlie Jovenel Moïse, present at the time of the attack, hid in her brother’s bedroom.

Six have so far been arrested and three killed.

The members of the UN Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the assassination of the President who was ruling by decree, and expressed their condolences to his family and to the Haitian people while calling for the perpetrators to be swiftly brought to justice. They also made an emphatic call on all political stakeholders in Haiti to refrain from any acts of violence and any incitement to violence.

Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community, CARICOM, strongly condemned what they termed an “abhorrent and reprehensible act,” that comes at a time of deep turmoil and institutional weakness in the country. They called for the perpetrators to be apprehended and brought to justice, and for law and order to prevail. CARICOM also expressed its willingness to play a lead role in facilitating a process of national dialogue and negotiation to help the Haitian people and their institutions to craft an indigenous solution to the crisis. They called on the people of Haiti to remain calm, and to overcome their differences and unite at this moment of national peril. As a mark of respect, the Member States of the Community and the CARICOM Secretariat will fly their national flags and the CARICOM Standard at half-mast for three days beginning immediately, as well as on the day of the funeral of the President.

Moise and his wife, Martine Moise, who is now critically injured in at the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, had three children together: Jomarlie, Joverlein and Jovenel Jr. All three children are adults. Martine Marie Etienne and Jovenel Moise were classmates and childhood sweethearts, according to The Focus. They were married in 1996. Jomarlie Moise, who went by ‘JoJo,’ was the couple’s only daughter. According to La Nouvelliste newspaper, she survived uninjured by hiding in one of her brother’s room.

President Moise is only the second Caribbean leader to be murdered while in office in recent years and the first President. The first was Prime Minister Maurice Bishop of Grenada in 1983. A four-man People’s Revolutionary Army firing squad executed Bishop, three members of his Cabinet and four others by machine-gunning them. After he was dead, a gunman slit his throat and cut off his finger to steal his ring. The bodies were then transported to a military camp and partially burned in a pit. The location of their remains is still unknown.