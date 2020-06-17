OAS Welcomes Decision On Guyana Elections

By
newsamericas
-
oas-guyana-ambassador
Back in January, Organization of American States Permanent Council Chair Riyad Insanally of Guyana, at right, shook hands with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (C) shakes hands as Organization of American States Secretary General Luis Almagro (L) of Uruguay, l, looked on during a protocolary meeting of the Permanent Council of the OAS in Washington, DC. Pompeo addressed the meeting and expressed his support for Almagro and talked then about the U.S. support for the organization's mission of supporting democracy and opposing dictators. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Book Early and Save More at Beaches Family Resorts

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. June 17, 2020: The Organization of American States, (OAS), on Tuesday night welcomed the decision of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), to declare the results of the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections based on the data compiled by the national recount.

“The OAS commends the people of Guyana for their patience during this extended electoral exercise and thanks the electoral workers for their diligence – both on Election Day and during the recount – in ensuring that the voices of all Guyanese voters were heard and respected,” the organization said in a statement. “The constant vigilance of political parties and the service of local and international observers were also key to the final outcome and must be acknowledged and applauded.”

The OAS added that it looks forward to the formal declaration of the results and the eventual swearing-in of the newly elected government.

On Tuesday, GECOM Chairperson Justice Claudette Singh in a letter to the Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield wrote: “Pursuant to Article 177 (2) (b) of the Constitution and Section 96 of the Representation of the People Act, Chapter 1:03, you are hereby requested to prepare and submit your report by 13:00hrs on 18th June 2020 using the results of the recount for consideration by the Commission.”

He has until Thursday, June 18th to submit his report using the recount results to the Commission.

This would mean that the main opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic, (PPP/C’s) Irfaan Ali will be sworn in as Guyana’s 9th Executive President.

You May Like: Guyana Finally Completes Recount Of Votes From March Elections

The Caribbean Immigrant Victims Of Coronavirus

12 Caribbean Immigrant Frontline Victims Of The Coronavirus

You May Also Like: 8 Fast Facts About Caribbean Immigrant Women In The U.S.

Five Facts About Caribbean Immigrants In The U.S. You Should Know

10 Economic Fast Facts Of The Caribbean Immigrant Population In The U.S.

And: Dozens Of Caribbean Immigrants Dead From Coronavirus In The Diaspora

 

 

Take 30% off Macy's Friends and Family Sale + 15% off beauty with code FRIEND. Shop now at Macys.com! Valid 6/10-6/21. Wal-Mart.com USA, LLC

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR