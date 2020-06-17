News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. June 17, 2020: The Organization of American States, (OAS), on Tuesday night welcomed the decision of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), to declare the results of the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections based on the data compiled by the national recount.

“The OAS commends the people of Guyana for their patience during this extended electoral exercise and thanks the electoral workers for their diligence – both on Election Day and during the recount – in ensuring that the voices of all Guyanese voters were heard and respected,” the organization said in a statement. “The constant vigilance of political parties and the service of local and international observers were also key to the final outcome and must be acknowledged and applauded.”

The OAS added that it looks forward to the formal declaration of the results and the eventual swearing-in of the newly elected government.

On Tuesday, GECOM Chairperson Justice Claudette Singh in a letter to the Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield wrote: “Pursuant to Article 177 (2) (b) of the Constitution and Section 96 of the Representation of the People Act, Chapter 1:03, you are hereby requested to prepare and submit your report by 13:00hrs on 18th June 2020 using the results of the recount for consideration by the Commission.”

He has until Thursday, June 18th to submit his report using the recount results to the Commission.

This would mean that the main opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic, (PPP/C’s) Irfaan Ali will be sworn in as Guyana’s 9th Executive President.

You May Like: Guyana Finally Completes Recount Of Votes From March Elections

The Caribbean Immigrant Victims Of Coronavirus

You May Also Like: 8 Fast Facts About Caribbean Immigrant Women In The U.S.

Five Facts About Caribbean Immigrants In The U.S. You Should Know

10 Economic Fast Facts Of The Caribbean Immigrant Population In The U.S.