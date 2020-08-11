NEWS AMERICAS, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Aug. 11, 2020: Trinidad and Tobago’s incumbent prime minister, Keith Rowley of the Peoples National Movement, (PNM), declared himself the victor of the 2020 elections at 10:30 p.m. last night, even as votes were still being counted in the general elections, reports indicate.

Rowley made the declaration to a small number of supporters at Balisier House, stating that his party had won 22 of the 41 seats, down from 23 in the 2015 general election.

The United National Congress, (UNC), on Facebook live, subsequently announced the “sad” news to its supporters, noting it had won 19 seats.

The PM did not specify which of the 41 seats his party had won, noting only that “one or two areas need to be tied up.” But he added that 21 is a majority, and he thanked the country for its support according to Trinidad Newsday reports.

A tracker from Loop TT showed a close race but the PNM winning in districts like Arima, Arouma/Maloney, D’Abadie/O’Meara, Diego Martin Central, Diego Martin North/East, Diego Martin West, Lopinot/Bon Air West, San Fernando West, San Fernando East, St. Ann’s East, St. Joseph, Tunapuna as well as Tobago West and Tobago East.

The UNC won in districts including Barataria/San Juan, Caroni Central, Caroni East, Chaguanas East, Chaguanas West, Cumoto/Manzanilla, Fyzabad, Mayaro, Naparima, Oropouche East, Oropouche West, Princes Town, Pointe-a-Pierre, Siparia, St. Augsutine, Toco/Sangre Grande and Tabaquite.

Port of Spain South, Port of Spain North/St Ann’s West, Point Fortin, Moruga/Tableland, Laventille West, Laventille East/Morvant, La Brea and La Horquetta/Talparo, still had not been declared last night.

Turnout was strong despite the pandemic but there were no international observers of the election because of it.

Rowley returns for another five years with a slightly smaller majority in parliament.