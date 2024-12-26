Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY: Recently I was asked to do jerk pork for some of my friends at work. I bought a pork leg and prepared the pork with the necessary seasonings and allowed it to marinate for one week in the refrigerator and the freezer.

When I was ready to put it on the grill after thawing it to room temperature , it started to rain heavily . I decided to roast the leg in the oven. The result was delicious!

Below is the recipe for Oven Roasted Jerk Pork Leg.

Oven Roasted Jerk Pork Leg

To prepare oven-roasted jerk pork leg, core the pork leg and rub it with wet jerk seasoning, dry jerk seasoning, garlic powder, apple cider vinegar, and pimento seeds. Marinate in the refrigerator for one week. Before roasting, bring the pork to room temperature. Roast in a 375°F oven for 3-4 hours, basting regularly with jerk seasoning. Once cooked, slice the leg and serve with jerk sauce, rice and peas, or ground provisions and dumplings.
Prep Time 7 days
Cook Time 4 hours
Course Main Course
Cuisine #caribbean
Servings 10 People

Ingredients
  

  • A 10 lb Pork Leg
  • 2 bottles wet jerk seasonings
  • 1/2 bottles dry jerk seasonings
  • 2 tbs garlic powder
  • 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
  • Pimento seeds

Instructions
 

  • Core pork leg with a sharp knife.
    A 10 lb Pork Leg
  • Rub all the seasonings on the whole leg.
    2 bottles wet jerk seasonings, 1/2 bottles dry jerk seasonings, 2 tbs garlic powder, Pimento seeds
  • Marinate for one week in the refrigerator.
  • To roast pork leg , allow leg to thaw to room temperature .
  • Set oven to 375 degrees
  • Put leg in oven and roast for 3-4 hours.
  • Use jerk seasonings to base pork throughout cooking process.
  • When fully cooked, slice the leg and use jerk sauce to accompany each slice.

Notes

Serve with rice and peas or ground provision and dumplings.
Bon Appetite!

By Minna LaFortune

EDITOR’S NOTE: Minna LaFortune is a trained Caribbean caterer and also president of the  Society for the Advancement of the Caribbean Diaspora (SACD). Check out her food group on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/bestfood scaribbean/

