News Americas, NEW YORK, NY: Recently I was asked to do jerk pork for some of my friends at work. I bought a pork leg and prepared the pork with the necessary seasonings and allowed it to marinate for one week in the refrigerator and the freezer.
When I was ready to put it on the grill after thawing it to room temperature , it started to rain heavily . I decided to roast the leg in the oven. The result was delicious!
Below is the recipe for Oven Roasted Jerk Pork Leg.
Oven Roasted Jerk Pork Leg
Ingredients
- A 10 lb Pork Leg
- 2 bottles wet jerk seasonings
- 1/2 bottles dry jerk seasonings
- 2 tbs garlic powder
- 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
- Pimento seeds
Instructions
- Core pork leg with a sharp knife.A 10 lb Pork Leg
- Rub all the seasonings on the whole leg.2 bottles wet jerk seasonings, 1/2 bottles dry jerk seasonings, 2 tbs garlic powder, Pimento seeds
- Marinate for one week in the refrigerator.
- To roast pork leg , allow leg to thaw to room temperature .
- Set oven to 375 degrees
- Put leg in oven and roast for 3-4 hours.
- Use jerk seasonings to base pork throughout cooking process.
- When fully cooked, slice the leg and use jerk sauce to accompany each slice.
Notes
Bon Appetite!
