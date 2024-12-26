News Americas, NEW YORK, NY: Recently I was asked to do jerk pork for some of my friends at work. I bought a pork leg and prepared the pork with the necessary seasonings and allowed it to marinate for one week in the refrigerator and the freezer.

When I was ready to put it on the grill after thawing it to room temperature , it started to rain heavily . I decided to roast the leg in the oven. The result was delicious!

Below is the recipe for Oven Roasted Jerk Pork Leg.

Oven Roasted Jerk Pork Leg

Ingredients:
A 10 lb Pork Leg

2 bottles wet jerk seasonings

1/2 bottles dry jerk seasonings

2 tbs garlic powder

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

Pimento seeds Instructions Core pork leg with a sharp knife. A 10 lb Pork Leg

Rub all the seasonings on the whole leg. 2 bottles wet jerk seasonings, 1/2 bottles dry jerk seasonings, 2 tbs garlic powder, Pimento seeds

Marinate for one week in the refrigerator.

To roast pork leg , allow leg to thaw to room temperature .

Set oven to 375 degrees

Put leg in oven and roast for 3-4 hours.

Use jerk seasonings to base pork throughout cooking process.

When fully cooked, slice the leg and use jerk sauce to accompany each slice. Notes Serve with rice and peas or ground provision and dumplings. Keyword Jerk Pork Leg

Bon Appetite!

By Minna LaFortune

EDITOR’S NOTE: Minna LaFortune is a trained Caribbean caterer and also president of the Society for the Advancement of the Caribbean Diaspora (SACD). Check out her food group on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/bestfood scaribbean/