Caribbean Recipes – Alcapurrias

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Fri. Feb. 7, 2020: Alcapurrias are is a unique Caribbean dish popular in Puerto Rico where it is eaten as a snack or an appetizer. This stuffed fritter is most commonly served in roadside stands and in cafeterias that specialize in fried snacks. Here’s how you can make it at home.

INGREDIENTS

4-lbs malanga root (available in most Latin Supermarkets in North America)

3 green plantains

1 package seasoning with achiote (annatto), to taste

Salt to taste

Oil to fry 15 stuffed Alcapurriasare

1-lb ground beef

2 tablespoons sofrito

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 bell pepper, diced

METHOD

In a medium-sized skillet, add the sofrito, salt, bell pepper and sauté for a few minutes.

Add the ground beef and stir to evenly break-up the meat.

Let cook until the beef is no longer pink and remove from heat. Set aside and let cool.

Next peel the plantains and the malanga.

Use a food processor to grate these ingredients, then mix until a smooth dough forms.

Then add in the seasoning and salt to the dough.

Over a piece of aluminum foil or parchment paper paper, add a bit of oil to grease the surface.

Then place a large spoonful of dough onto the foil or paper.

Make a well, or small hole in the center and fill with a little stewed meat.

Carefully mold the dough to close the hole–if necessary, you can use more dough for covering.

To cook the finished alcapurrias, pre-heat the oil for frying.

Carefully place the molded alcapurrias into the oil and fry for seven minutes on each side, or until golden brown.

When ready, set over a paper towel to remove any excess oil. Serve warm.

Bon Appetite