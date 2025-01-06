News Americas, New York, NY, January 6, 2025: Zoe Saldaña, the celebrated actress with Caribbean roots, has won her first Golden Globe, securing the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards.

Caribbean roots actress Zoe Saldana poses in the press room with the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for “Emilia Perez” during the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 5, 2025. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

“Oh my God,” the Emilia Pérez star exclaimed tearfully as she accepted the award from presenters Dwayne Johnson and Auliʻi Cravalho during the glamorous ceremony at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 5.

“I’m filled with adrenaline, but my heart is full of gratitude,” said Saldaña, 46, as she thanked her co-stars, family, and fans. “I love you — you guys are everything,” she added, dedicating the moment to her loved ones.

(From L) Mexican actress Adriana Paz, US singer and actress Selena Gomez, US actress Zoe Saldana and Spanish actress Karla Sofia Gascon pose with the Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award for “Emilia Perez” in the press room during the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 5, 2025. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Saldaña triumphed in a competitive category, beating fellow nominees Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez), Ariana Grande (Wicked), Felicity Jones (The Brutalist), Margaret Qualley (The Substance), and Isabella Rossellini (Conclave).

Born in Passaic, New Jersey, to Dominican and Puerto Rican parents, Saldaña was raised in Queens and the Dominican Republic. Her artistic journey began as a dancer before transitioning to acting in 1995 with Brooklyn’s Faces theater group and the New York Youth Theater. Her breakout came in Center Stage (1999), blending her dance and acting talents.

Now a household name, Saldaña has appeared in blockbuster franchises like Avatar and Avengers, solidifying her place in cinematic history. With a net worth of $60 million in 2025, she is one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars.

Her award-winning role in Emilia Pérez—a Spanish-language French musical crime comedy directed by Jacques Audiard—marks another milestone in her illustrious career. The film, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024, earned critical acclaim for its groundbreaking narrative and diverse cast.

The film tells the story of a Mexican cartel leader’s journey of self-discovery and transformation, and Saldaña’s portrayal of a compassionate lawyer earned her accolades. With its global success, Emilia Pérez not only broke cultural barriers but also secured its place as one of 2024’s most celebrated films.

This Golden Globe victory cements Saldaña’s legacy as a trailblazer and proud representative of her Caribbean heritage on the international stage.